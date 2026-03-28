LOCATED on the Glen Road at the foot of the Belfast Hills, the Roddy McCorley Heritage Centre comprises a museum, restaurant, bar, lounge and an all new multi-purpose function and events space.

In the first of a four-week feature on the club, we look at the new additions to the state-of-the-art museum.

The museum tells the story of 200 years of Irish republicanism while showcasing a spectacular collection of artefacts and memorabilia as curated by the Roddy McCorley Society over the past 40 years.

The collection charts the republican struggle for independence dating back to the 1798 Rebellion, through the revolutionary period before and after 1916, right up the recent conflict and on to the peace process.

You can visit the museum for free and walk through and discover these iconic periods of Irish history through the lens of this powerful and emotive collection, containing some unique artefacts, many of which have never been seen before on public display.

Recently, a brand new collection of artefacts have been added thanks to the generosity of the Pat O'Hagan collection.

Marty Spence, Club Secretary explained: "The museum is now three years old and we decided it was time to upgrade the artefacts in the museum.

"We were working very closely with the Pat O'Hagan collection and have acquired artefacts including those from O'Donovan Rossa's funeral through to the Spanish Civil War, Suffragette movement and hunger strikes like Thomas Ashe and Terence McSweeney.

"We also have other new artefacts including British Auxiliary uniforms, Dan Breen's weapons, and those from the burning of Long Kesh and the Battle of the Bogside in 1969.

A British Army uniform

"It is important to keep the museum fresh once you get the opportunity to display new historical artefacts to tell the story.

"Some of the new artefacts relate to the Divis Street riots in 1964 which is important for local history.

"We now have a lot of unique artefacts in here. You are not finding them anywhere else."

For anyone who hasn't visited the museum, Marty has a simple message – come and learn.

"To local people, come and learn about the history that people grew up with, that their parents and grandparents experienced," he added.

"To visitors, come and learn about the history of Irish republican struggle over 200 years and make your own mind up about the way the conflict panned out.

"The most important thing is an opportunity to learn. There were great sacrifices made by people and we hope that we can help tell their story as well as keep their memories alive."

No booking is necessary to enjoy the first-class Roddy McCorley Heritage Centre Museum.

For information on group tours, please email info@roddymccorley.com

Roddy McCorley Heritage Centre

Moyard House

203 Glen Road

Belfast

BT11 8BU

Tel: 02890 300480

Email: info@roddymccorley.com

Website: https://roddymccorley.com/museum/