New ‘Connolly Trail’ to bring epic story of workers’ hero across the city

WEST Belfast’s leading tourism organisation is set to launch a new James Connolly heritage trail, bringing his story to a wider audience.

Fáilte Feirste Thiar, which incorporates the James Connolly Visitor Centre (Áras Uí Chonghaile), outlined its exciting new plans on Wednesday.

Supported by the National Lottery’s Heritage Fund, the initiative will explore the role and contribution Connolly made to Belfast during his time here and his lasting legacy on the city.

Stretching from the Docks to the Falls, the James Connolly Heritage Trail will make use of augmented reality to tell the story of Ireland’s foremost Marxist thinker and revolutionary.

Those who embark on the trail will be able to access information by using their mobile or smart device. By scanning at stations across the city, tourists will be able to view a range of information about Connolly, the workers of Belfast, and they key events and figures of his time.

Áras Uí Chonghaile Heritage Officer, Eimear Hargey, said the trail, which is still in development, is “about bringing Connolly’s story to a new audience”.

"James Connolly along with his family have a rich but unappreciated story in Belfast which is just waiting to be uncovered.



Over the next 18 months we'll be exploring James Connolly's role and contrulibutions to Belfast."

“It’s also about telling the story of the workers, because obviously you have these big figures from the time but you don’t hear often hear from the workers,” she explained.

“What were things like for the mill workers, what were things like for the dockers, and how did it feel for them to have someone like Connolly on their side? When people think of Connolly they think of the Rising, the Lockout, his time in America, but even people in Belfast forget his time here.

“When you think of things that happened during that time – the war broke out, the build-up to the rising, the signing of the Ulster Covenant, and the talk of Home Rule and the oppositions – he was there for all of that so there’s a lot to talk about and explore.”

While the tourism industry has been hard hit by Covid-19 pandemic, Eimear said the trail has “real potential to attract more visitors” to the Belfast.

“There is a growing trend out there amongst tourists – because there is a more culturally aware tourist out there – they want to be in communities and they want to hear stories of the people of the city from the people of the city,” she said.

“It has real potential to keep tourists in the city, especially in parts of Belfast that aren’t as promoted such as Sailortown, parts of West Belfast and East Belfast.”

Eimear said the trail will be developed over the next 18 months with support from the Heritage fund.

“It’s great for the Heritage Fund to recognise and appreciate the story of workers in the city, the story of Connolly and to give us a chance to explore that further,” she added.