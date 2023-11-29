New courses now available at Belfast Works Connect

IN the heart of North Belfast, Belfast Works Connect – a crucial component of the Ashton Community Trust – is spearheading a trans-formative initiative to combat economic inactivity. With a mission to break down barriers and pave the way to employment and education, this project, funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund until March 2025, is leaving an indelible impact on the community.

At the core of Belfast Works Connect's approach is a commitment to delivering a personalised journey for each client, aiming not only to enhance their quality of life, but also to lay the foundation for a successful path to employment and education. This holistic approach sets it apart, recognising that individuals' needs are diverse and require tailored solutions.

The dedicated team at Belfast Works Connect, comprised of highly experienced Connect Navigators, plays a pivotal role in providing individualised support. Their relentless efforts extend beyond the walls of the Ashton Centre, reaching the heart of the community through weekly outreach clinics. This strategic outreach ensures that support is accessible to those who need it most, directly impacting the lives of community members.

One of the key success factors of Belfast Works Connect is the wide array of training opportunities it offers. From OCN qualifications to practical skills such as driver theory, master classes with BPerfect makeup artists, CSR cards, and SIA licenses, the training spectrum is diverse. This comprehensive approach not only equips individuals with essential skills for the job market but also opens doors to various career paths.

The Ashton Community Trust, in collaboration with its highly experienced team of Connect Navigators, works tirelessly to empower individuals within the community, reshaping their outlook on life. The tangible results are seen in the success stories of individuals who have not only found employment but have also gained confidence and a renewed sense of purpose.

As Belfast Works Connect continues its mission to alleviate economic inactivity, its impact is not just measured in statistics but in the transformed lives of those it serves. By March 2025, the project aims to have created a lasting legacy of empowered individuals, contributing to a vibrant and economically active North Belfast. The tireless efforts of the Ashton Community Trust and Belfast Works Connect are not just shaping a brighter future; they are building a stronger, more resilient community.



Upcoming Courses: Empowering Through Education and Skill Development

As part of their commitment to continuous learning and development, Belfast Works Connect is excited to announce a series of upcoming courses that cater to a diverse range of interests and career paths.

Belfast Works Connect is teaming up with the 'Happy Days' project, a novel pilot by Ashton Community Trust in the New Lodge, starting this November. Catering to those aged 19 to 30 with learning disabilities or autism, the initiative offers diverse activities, including training, games, dance, drama, arts, crafts, music, gardening, and trips away. This collaboration underscores Belfast Works Connect's commitment to enriching lives and fostering a supportive community. By joining forces with the Happy Days Project, Belfast Works Connect aims to provide young individuals with learning disabilities or autism a space for personal growth, skill development, and enjoyable connections. The partnership aspires to make a meaningful impact, offering not just activities but a supportive community that values each participant's unique journey. Stay tuned for the launch of this inclusive venture.

The tireless efforts of the Ashton Community Trust and Belfast Works Connect are not just shaping a brighter future; they are building a stronger, more resilient community.

Car Detailing Course:

Explore the world of car detailing with our FREE course in collaboration with Belfast Works Connect. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced detailer, our new course with Polished & Waxed Detailing is tailored for everyone. Elevate your skills and take your car care expertise to the next level.

Makeup Masterclass with BPerfect:

Refine your makeup skills with our Makeup Masterclass in collaboration with BPerfect. Perfect for beauty enthusiasts and beginners, this course provides insights into the art of makeup application, helping you master the techniques for a flawless finish.



Driving Instructor Course:

Dreaming of being your own boss? Our fully paid Driving Instructor Course is the gateway to independence. Acquire the skills needed to become a driving instructor and, in turn, help others realize their driving ambitions.



Dog Training Course:

For those passionate about our furry friends, our Dog Training Course is designed to deepen your understanding of canine behaviour. Whether you're a pet owner or aspiring to work professionally with dogs, this course offers valuable insights into the world of dog training.

These courses not only provide valuable skills but also empower individuals to explore new avenues and passions. The Ashton Community Trust, in tandem with Belfast Works Connect, is dedicated to promoting these courses and ensuring that community members are aware of the exciting opportunities available.

As Belfast Works Connect continues its mission to alleviate economic inactivity, these upcoming courses represent another step towards building a community that is not only economically active but also enriched with diverse skills and talents. The tireless efforts of the Ashton Community Trust and Belfast Works Connect are not just shaping a brighter future; they are building a stronger, more resilient community.