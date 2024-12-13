24 new homes replace the old Ross Street Flats

IT'S moving day for tenants at the newly completed homes at Ross Street in the lower Falls. The development, which is Radius Housing’s latest project, has seen 24 new homes at Ross Street and Roumania Rise, in a £4.8 million investment in an area which has some of the highest housing demand in the city.



Construction on the homes began in February 2023, led by Kelly Brothers, and the project has been supported by the Department for Communities, with Radius Housing contributing £2.2 million to the initiative. The new development comprises 22 houses, two of which are wheelchair accessible, as well as two own-front door apartments, one of which is wheelchair accessible.

The area around the old Ross Street flats had become a magnet for anti-social elements. For years residents had campaigned for the flats' demolition. Construction of the new homes has been welcomed.



Speaking on the successful completion of the development, Loma Wilson, Director of Communities at Radius Housing, said: "It is wonderful to see families and individuals moving into their new homes. This project is a testament to the transformative power of housing-led regeneration, and we are proud to be delivering these modern, energy-efficient homes, as well as helping to build a strong community and bring benefit to the wider area.”



The Ross Street and Roumania Rise development is situated within one-of-six areas identified by the Department for Communities as part of the BSC programme, which aims to drive regeneration through targeted housing investments. The new homes feature modern designs and energy-efficient systems, reducing living costs for residents while promoting sustainable living, as well as including wheel chair accessible homes.



Radius Housing, a leading provider of social housing in Northern Ireland, builds 300 new homes annually and manages over 14,000 properties across the region, as well as providing care and support to thousands of others.



Loma added: "The completion of this development reflects Radius Housing's commitment to addressing the housing challenges faced by communities in Belfast and beyond. This was a challenging site, but it was important that new homes were built here, both for those in housing need and also to help improve the area of what was a derelict site. We are excited to see tenants settle into their homes and look forward to continuing our work to provide high-quality housing and create vibrant, sustainable neighbourhoods.”