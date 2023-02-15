Construction of Ross Street homes begins

CONSTRUCTION has begun on 22 new homes and two apartments at Ross Street and Roumania Rise with completion slated for 2024.

The project, which has been years in the pipeline, will provide much needed housing in West Belfast and transform the area of the old Ross Street flats, which upon becoming derelict had become a magnet for anti-social elements.

Unrest there reached a peak in 2021 when residents were left without electricity due to repeated vandalism. The Fire Service was also called to the site over 30 times within six months with firefighters being hit with stones as they tried to tackle the fires.

Fencing was eventually erected around the site as well as 24/7 security, which severely curtailed anti-social behaviour.

Recently concrete bollards were erected in the area to protect the site as the building work gets started.

The new housing is to be built by Housing Association Radius and the homes are scheduled to be completed by 2024. The work will be done by contractor Kelly Brothers LLP and will cost a total of £4.8 million, partly funded by the Department for Communities and also Radius, who contributed £2.2 million.

CAMPAIGN: Lord Mayor Tina Black, Lisa Lynn and Robert McClenaghan of Falls Road Residents Association and Pat Sheehan MLA long campaigned for the old flats to be demolished and new housing built on the site

Lord Mayor of Belfast Tina Black said: “We know there is huge demand for social housing right across the city, and creating accessible and affordable housing is one of the key priorities in our Belfast Agenda – our community plan for the city.

“I’m really pleased to see that these beautiful new homes are being constructed with sustainability and urban regeneration in mind. We want to see local communities flourish by creating well-connected, green and sustainable environments for our citizens, and it’s fantastic to see these two developments get under way.”

Anita Conway, Director of Development at Radius Housing, said: “Too often these sites are overlooked as being too challenging, but by creating new, high quality homes, we can address housing need and ensure that the wider area benefits. In particular, this work will help to address blight and anti-social behaviour in the local area. We look forward to working with the local community as we progress these new developments, providing well-designed, energy-efficient homes.”