Fulsome fáilte for Stormont Irish language translation hub

"ONLY THE BEGINNING": Irish language activists see move to set up a translation hub for government departments as "encouraging"

THE Stormont Executive has launched a new Irish and Ulster Scots Translation Hub as part of commitments set out in the New Decade, New Approach document.

Launched by Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey on Monday, the hub, which will provide translation services for the nine Executive Departments, Arm’s Length Bodies, Local Government and Public Bodies.

The centralised translation hub for government and statutory bodies was one of the commitments made in the New Decade, New Approach Agreement of January 2020, which saw the restoration of the power-sharing institutions.

Conradh na Gaeilge said the the Translation Hub is “only the beginning of what’s needed to ensure language rights”.

Dr Niall Comer, President of Conradh na Gaeilge, welcomed the move as a “substantial announcement” but said the rollout of the hub will be be monitored “to ensure the highest standards of language and translation services are being delivered to communities going forward.”

Cruinniú fiúntach leis an Aire Pobal inniu maidir le straitéis, maoiniú SPG, An Cháirt Eorpach & ceisteanna eile #Gaeilge



Thanks to @CommunitiesNI Minister @DeirdreHargey for the meeting; pressing for Irish language #strategy, community funding #SPG & COMEX @coe implementation pic.twitter.com/FKl2j80UhY — Conradh na Gaeilge (@CnaG) April 20, 2021

Conchúr Ó Muadaigh, Advocacy Manager, Conradh na Gaeilge, added: “It is encouraging to see the launch today of the new Translations Hub. This Hub must now ensure first class language support between government bodies and local communities. This is only the beginning, however, of what is needed to ensure language rights here.

“Both the Irish language legislation and the Irish language strategy, committed to in New Decade New Approach alongside this Translations Hub, remain outstanding almost 16 months on. There is, therefore, much more to do.”

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: “The inclusion of people and communities is at the heart of all we do. As the Minister with responsibility for the Irish and Ulster-Scots languages, I welcome the creation of this Translation Hub.”

Meanwhile, Conradh na Gaeilge is awaiting an official response from the Executive after taking steps towards legal action over the government’s outstanding Irish language stragegy.

The Irish language advocacy group sent a Pre-Action Protocol to the Executive on 29 March 2021.