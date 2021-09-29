New karate club set to launch

INTEREST in Andersonstown’s new karate club has heightened ahead of its launch this Friday (October 1).

Training time at the club is 4.30pm to 5.30pm and it is geared towards an after school activity for youngsters up to the age of 12.

Teaching will be led by Andersontown’s own karate international James Brunton who for over two decades dominated the fighting arena at home and abroad.

His credits include six British championship titles, an American open win, runner-up medal at the all-nations wado karate championships in Japan, and a silver medal at the Commonwealth karate championships which were held in South Africa.

Several years ago, James qualified as a coach with the World Karate Federation.

James is keen to pass on his fighting skills to children from the west and to encourage and support them to reach their own goals.

“Karate offers different paths to accomplishment whether through competition or the grading system,’’ he said.

“I want young people who train with me to reach their full potential as their fitness and confidence grows.’’

Supporting James is his father Oliver who has spent the last 60 years perfecting the art of karate and who has mentored and coached his son throughout his karate career.

Oliver is one of the most decorated karate practitioners outside Japan reaching the level of 7th dan (black belt) with the Japanese Karate Federation on the completion of a rigorous grading examination.

He served the World Karate Federation for years as both a free fighting referee and technical judge.

“With this new club the children at Andersonstown will have access to karate at the highest level,’’ he assured.

The new classes start in Andersonstown Leisure Centre on Friday.

If you would like your child to benefit from James’s instruction you can contact him on 0751 383 7557, or email Jamesbruntonkarate@gmail.com or come along at 4.30pm on Fridays.

James also teaches children, teenagers and adults at other venues throughout Belfast. For further information on these classes contact him by phone or email or by visiting www.irishkarate.com.