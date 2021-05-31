New Lodge youth workers launch new magazine for women

A GROUP of four women who are youth workers at New Lodge Youth Centre have launched a new female empowerment magazine.

Titled ‘That’s What She Said’, the free magazine, with six issues is set to be produced monthly.

Sarah-Louise Harper, one of the women behind the new magazine said it will cover topical issues with the aim of empowering, inspiring and educating women.

“The idea came about because myself and my three co-workers are all women ourselves and we work with women in the area,” she explained.

“We feel there is a lot of stigma attached to some topical issues that women face and wanted to make women feel comfortable in dealing with such things in their life. It will be an intergenerational magazine for girls and women over the age of 14.

“The history of women has changed over the years and we want to get across what that means in society today.

“There will be six editions in total each month covering issues such as identity, misogyny, changes in society, choices that women have to make such as relationships and having children, domestic violence, consent, health such as period poverty, cervical and breast cancer.

“Our ultimate goal is to use the magazines themes and create social projects based on some of the issues for further discussion. There will also be two podcasts for more discussions and generate them conversations.

“We want to empower, inspire and educate women. We want young people to be the centre of it.”

The magazine will be offered to local schools, organisations and shops in the greater New Lodge area.

You can also pick up a copy in New Lodge Youth Centre. For more information or to get a copy, check out Thats What She Said’ on Facebook.