New look as Lyric prepares to celebrate 75th anniversary

LYRIC Theatre Belfast has unveiled a refreshed new look, in partnership with Belfast based global award-winning design studio Crown Creative – ahead of the theatre’s 75th anniversary celebrations in 2026.

This dynamic partnership brings together two of Belfast’s most globally connected creative institutions—one a powerhouse of performing arts, the other a design studio with an international portfolio of hospitality and lifestyle brands—to mark a pivotal moment in the Lyric’s history.

Together they have developed a bold, contemporary visual identity that honours the theatre’s legacy while positioning it as a forward-thinking cultural beacon on both a local and international stage. The new look draws on the theatre’s iconic red-brick architecture and riverside setting, merging a deep sense of place with the creative energy of the North’s leading producing theatre preparing for the future.

It will be rolled out across all communications in the coming months and will feature prominently throughout the Lyric’s upcoming 75th Anniversary Programme in 2026, which promises to be a landmark year of celebrating legacy, great theatre, and future innovation and creativity.



The Lyric and Crown Creative partnership is part of the theatre’s ongoing Corporate Partnerships programme, which connects businesses with the arts in Northern Ireland. These partnerships help support Lyric’s wider work: learning programmes for young people, advancing sustainability goals, and nurturing the development of new work.



Claire Murray, Head of Development and Marketing at the Lyric Theatre, commented:

“As we approach our 75th anniversary, this brilliant collaboration with Crown Creative has been more than a design project—it’s a celebration of Belfast’s thriving creative industries, and a wonderful demonstration of how local business can support and positively impact the arts and culture sector. The Lyric has always championed artistic innovation and local talent, and Crown Creative shares that same spirit. Together, we’re not only refreshing a brand; we’re reimagining what it means to be a cultural institution with global reach, rooted right here in Belfast.”

Ryan Crown, Creative Director at Crown Creative, said: “The Lyric holds a very special place in my heart. Having worked here many years before, it’s been a privilege to shape a refreshed identity for this iconic venue. The theatre is such a jewel for Belfast as an incredible producing house and cultural landmark that the city is lucky to have. Working alongside the team at The Lyric has been a truly rewarding experience.”



Kate Tracey, Lead Designer at Crown Creative, added: “Designing the new identity for The Lyric was deeply inspired by its architecture and sense of place. The theatre’s striking red brick and its setting along the Lagan river offered a wealth of visual and emotional cues. We wanted the brand to capture that same balance as its surroundings, while also feeling bold and refreshed, positioning The Lyric as a true cultural destination for Belfast.”