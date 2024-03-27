New pedestrian bridge approved for Waterworks

CROSSING: The location of the new pedestrian bridge in the Waterworks

A NEW pedestrian bridge has been approved for the Waterworks in North Belfast.

The plan involves the erection of a new pedestrian footbridge within Queen Mary Gardens at the Waterworks Swan Lake. Associated site works include ground levels being graded to suit the new bridge and supplementary planting.

New steps from the park entrance will be provided.

Five consultations were required from the Stormont Department for Infrastructure Rivers, Roads, and Historic Environment Divisions, from the council’s Local Development Plan Environment and Community team and the council’s Landscape Planning and Development team.

Plans were approved at a recent meeting of Belfast City Council's Planning Committee.

The report states: “The scale and massing of the proposal is deemed sympathetic to the location and immediate surrounding area. The pedestrian footbridge will be constructed of red brick to match with the existing pillars at the park.

“Reconstituted concrete decorative pillar caps will be used to reflect the existing park pillars. The bridge itself will be constructed of steel and decorative steel handrails will be painted black to match the existing park railings and features.

“There will be no change to the existing waterway. The proposed new steps within the park, 16 in all, will be raised and finished in natural stone all to the required Disability Discrimination Act standards.

“The pedestrian footbridge is located approximately 35m from the gated entrance to the park. It is set down and screened from public views from the Antrim Road, which is also broken up with railings and vegetation at its boundary. There is no associated negative visual impact deemed to arise from this proposal.

“The design will not adversely impact on visual amenity, taking account of the consultation responses as discussed above. There are no adverse impacts on the amenity of existing properties in terms of dominance, overlooking or related matters due to the separation distances and is deemed acceptable.”