A WEST Belfast MLA has called for a standardised system to deliver improved support for those living with mental health challenges.

Sinn Féin's Órlaithí Flynn says the lack of accurate and consistent mental health data in the North is undermining the ability to deliver effective services.

The party’s mental health spokesperson was speaking ahead of a Sinn Féin motion in the Assembly calling for a single standard mental health data system.

“Without accurate and consistent data on waiting times, staff shortages and the level of demand for services, it is impossible to properly plan, deliver or improve mental health services," said Ms Flynn.

“Despite being commonplace in other parts of these islands, and with demand for mental health support rising, the North remains without such a system.

“That’s why Sinn Féin is calling for a single, standardised mental health data system, allowing health trusts to better plan and deliver support for those experiencing poor mental health.

"People who are struggling and their families deserve to be assured that the care they are receiving is compassionate, appropriate and timely."