Little Niamh still searching for special needs nursery place

A MOTHER from Dunmurry has spoken out over the uncertainty facing children with Special Educational Needs (SEN) who have been left without a school place this September.

Shauna Quinn told the Andersonstown News that her three-year-old daughter Niamh was one of the children who has still not received a place this September and has been given repeated conflicting information from the Education Authority. At the moment around 390 children with SEN are currently without a school place this September.

Shauna said Niamh has ASD with severe learning disabilities and is non-verbal.

“She received her final statement of Special Educational Needs on 10 March 2023. That same day I returned the forms with her three choices for nursery," she said.

“Three weeks ago, on 15 June a member of the EA at Dundonald advised me Niamh had been allocated a place in our first choice, Oakwood Special School.

“I was elated and the relief was immense. I was told to wait on an email which would be issued the next day. No email was forthcoming as expected so I contacted the school for clarification.

“I was given the devastating news that Niamh was not on their intake list. Instead of the usual complement of 28 children in nursery, Oakwood were only accepting eight. I was told Primary One children had to be allocated first and many schools were either taking reduced numbers or not having a nursery at all.

Given the news that 390 children with special educational needs (SEN) are waiting on a suitable school place for September.

Children with special educational needs are suffering the consequences of long-term political neglect. — Gerry Carroll (@GerryCarrollPBP) July 6, 2023

Shauna said she was then informed Niamh’s other two choices, Parkview and Brookfield did not have places either. Shauna then contacted the EA to suggest whether a SEN group in Dunmurry who have fully trained staff and whom the EA had previously spoken with, could open up a nursery.

Shauna said: “The group – the Space Care and Respite Services – are staffed by SEN teachers and appropriately qualified assistants. The space is superb and ready to go in September for nursery. I told Niamh’s education officer and she said she would try and make it happen. Two days later I got a call back saying a nursery would be opened there and I was so relived!

“Ecstatic didn't even cover it – I was beyond thrilled. I immediately contacted the group themselves to confirm and heartbreakingly they told me they had received nothing from the EA, had no site visits or any mention of funding.

“On 5 July the EA phoned me to tell me that Niamh had finally received a place, not in a SEN Space but another programme in Dunmurry Primary School’s nursery unit.”

MUM AND DAUGHTER: Niamh has still not been allocated a suitable nursery place which fits her needs

After weeks of uncertainty Shauna said she was told the nursery unit would be separate from the main school and have all the facilities and staff with the correct training for SEN children.

Due to receiving conflicting information over the last number of weeks Shauna decided to ring the school to confirm everything was as promised but was told the opposite. She said that she was told that at the moment the school did not have the facilities for SEN and the staff were also not appropriately qualified for working with SEN children.

“Niamh and so many like her are being deprived of the same opportunities afforded to mainstream children. She has been left clinging on to the bottom rung of the education ladder because of her disability.

“Mainstream children of her age were allocated places weeks ago but because of Niamh’s disability we are still in limbo. We are continually let down by a system which is failing our children.”

An Education Authority spokesperson said: “We cannot comment on individual cases. However, the Education Authority (EA) is working to ensure all children with a statement of Special Educational Needs and/or disability (SEND) receive a placement which fully meets their needs to ensure that they are happy, learning and succeeding, and this remains our top priority.

"Parents of children with a statement of SEND with any concerns are encouraged to contact their Link Officer directly or the SEND Helpline which is open Monday – Friday from 9am – 5pm on 028 9598 5960.

"Further information is available on our website.”