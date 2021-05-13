Nichola Mallon praises work at Hillview interface building

NORTH Belfast MLA Nichola Mallon has praised the work of local businesses in transforming a building at a historic local interface into a community hub.

The Infrastructure Minister was at the site, located at the corner of Hillview Road and Oldpark Road, last Friday morning where she met local businesses and the building's owner, Tyrone businessman Maurice O’Kane.

In just over a year, it has been transformed to house a number of community groups and businesses including Regency Print, Joe’s Deli and Savage Martial Arts Academy, to name but a few.

The building is also home to H.E.L.P., a mental health support group which was formed jointly last year by well-known victims campaigner Raymond McCord, Michael Opie of Olympus Gym and mental health campaigner Philip McTaggart.

Speaking after a visit to the facility, Minister Mallon said: “Having a job is a game-changer in life.

“It was great to get the opportunity to meet with some of the new local businesses in Hillview who are not only helping to regenerate this part of North Belfast, historically an interface, but critically are providing employment for local people and showing great enterprise, particularly during such a difficult time in the midst of a pandemic.”

Raymond McCord called on Stormont to take note of Hillview and replicate it across the North.

“It was great to welcome Nichola Mallon to Hillview,” he explained.

Raymond McCord at the Hillview building

“Through our mental health support group, H.E.L.P., which is based at the building, we are able to get help to local people who need it.

“When every unit is open, we are going to get all the businesses on board in providing work experience, training and jobs for local young people.

“The place is proving really popular, with the deli, printing company, martial arts academy and gym just some of the businesses there now.

“There is a real sense of community at Hillview now. It is now an enterprise area instead of an interface area. It is all cross-community which is great to see.

“I can’t give Maurice enough credit for what he has done for North Belfast. Areas like this need replicated across Northern Ireland.

“Stormont has a lot to learn from Maurice and his ideas. I would strongly suggest to them to meet Maurice and see the way forward in creating jobs and turning an old building into creating jobs. He done it as well without grants from the government.

“We want all local political representatives to come up and see the work that is going on here.”

To get in touch with H.E.L.P. Mental Health Support Group, contact 07761385433.