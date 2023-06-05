Sponsored walk in memory of Nicole raises funds for Holy Cross Girls

DONATION: This year's memory walk for Nicole raised £2,258.25 for Holy Cross Girls Primary School in Ardoyne

AN annual walk in memory of an Ardoyne woman has raised £2,258.25 for a North Belfast primary school.

Mother-of-three Nicole Varndell Breslin died suddenly on April 1, 2017. She was just 20 years old. Ever since her family and friends take part in a memory walk to raise money for a local charity.

This year, the walk took place from Milltown Cemetery to the Shamrock Club in Ardoyne. A total of £2,258.25 was raised and was this week donated to Holy Cross Girls Primary School in Ardoyne.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Nicole’s mother Lynne said: "Every year, we do a walk in memory of Nicole.

Lynn Varndell and Shauna Travers from Aunt Nellie's cafe in Ardoyne

"It happens in April which is her anniversary and also Autism Awareness Month and her son has autism. I donate the money to a different organisation every year and this year it went to Holy Cross Girls Primary School where Nicole attended.

“I cannot thank each person who donated or participated in the walk enough. I would like to thank the team at Aunt Nellie's cafe for hosting a fundraising day.

"Everyone is helping to keep Nicole's memory alive."