NIFL League Cup: Hale storm helps Cliftonville progress into last eight

NIFL League Cup Round Two

Cliftonville 6–0 Carrick Rangers

HOLDERS Cliftonville progressed to the last eight of the Bet McLean League Cup after thumping Carrick Rangers 6-0 at Solitude on Tuesday evening.

Two up at the breakthrough goals from Hale brothers, Rory and Ronan, the latter of the siblings added three further strikes to claim the match ball in-between another from Jamie McDonagh that sealed a straightforward progression for Paddy McLaughlin’s men.

The Reds' boss was delighted to progress to the last eight but felt the score was harsh on Carrick Rangers who he praised for their first-half showing.

“We’re delighted but it was all about getting through to the next round,” admits McLaughlin.

“The main objective was to get through to the next round of the Cup and we did that. It was probably a harsh score on Carrick as they worked really hard, especially in the first half I thought they kept the shape really well and limited us. We got a wee bit frustrated at times and the goals came at the right time.

“I thought our boys went through the gears a lot quicker in the second half and we moved the ball a lot quicker. Some of the goals we scored were excellent, so we’re delighted.

“We know how tough Carrick are to play against and how difficult they are to beat. They had a few boys missing and I wouldn’t read too much into the score line. They had a few changes, but we came here to get through to the next round and we did.”

🧮 Anything you can do...



Reckon the Hale brothers have a competitive streak in them? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/F0s7C3efjX — Cliftonville FC (@cliftonvillefc) October 4, 2022

McLaughlin made one change from the weekend's win against Newry City as Colin Coates came in to replace Aaron Traynor.

Both sides began with an air of caution given the inclement conditions at Solitude. The first opportunity of note fell to Cliftonville after Jamie McDonagh’s cross was flicked on into the path of Rory Hale whose shot was turned behind by Aaron Hogg.

On 18 minutes a half chance presented itself to Carrick through Peter McKiernan, though he fired straight down the throat of Nathan Gartside who gathered with ease.

The deadlock was broken less than 60 seconds later after Rory Hale smashed home from inside the six-yard box, at the second time of asking to claim his fourth goal in two matches.

Rangers almost restored parity after the half-hour mark; a free-kick from David Cushley was hoisted into the danger area and half cleared by Colin Coates, the clearance dropped to Ronan Kalla who fizzed a dangerous volley past the post.

A few minutes later, Ronan Doherty clipped in a cross that floated over the head of Hogg and was partially cleared; Kris Lowe got to the loose ball first, but his shot rose high and scaled the crossbar.

On 39 minutes Cliftonville doubled their advantage. Cushley dropped another free-kick into the area for Nathan Gartside to claim and the former Derry City keeper hooked a long ball for Ronan Hale to chase.

Hale got on the end of the pass and kept the ball in play, cut inside to the area and rifled a low shot past Aaron Hogg at his near post to give his side a 2-0 lead at the break.

With a quiet opening to the second period, Cliftonville upped the ante again. Just after the hour mark Ronan Hale let fly with an effort that Aaron Hogg almost spilt in front of Ryan Curran who was waiting to pounce on any error.

Rory Hale felt aggrieved that he wasn’t awarded a penalty when Jim Ervin bundled him over in the area, but he channelled his anger and assisted in younger brother Ronan doubling his tally for the evening.

Providing a wicked cross from the right that Hale glanced past Hogg to surely send the holders into the last eight.

🏆Tonight's results on what was a big night of @Bet_McLean

League Cup action! #BetMcLeanCup pic.twitter.com/tQAEZwxElE — NI Football League (@OfficialNIFL) October 4, 2022

The younger Ronan would follow in the footsteps of his older sibling and claim the match ball with his third goal coming with little over a quarter of an hour remaining following an angled finish past Hogg.

Hale would then claim the provider's role as Cliftonville extended the lead on 77 minutes. Winning a foot race with Hogg at the bye-line, Hale picked out Jamie McDonagh to smash into the unguarded goal and make it 5-0.

The scoring was complete for the hosts three minutes from time and Ronan Hale made it four for the evening, running onto a ball in behind and firing low past Hogg at the near post to make it a comprehensive win and ensure the Reds would take their place in the last eight draw.

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, Lowe, Addis (Robinson 70’), Coates, Turner (Moore 48’), Gallagher (Robinson 74’), Doherty (Casey 74’), Rory Hale, McDonagh, R Curran (Gormley 70’), Ronan Hale.

CARRICK RANGERS: Hogg, Forsythe (Stewart 55’), Surgenor, Ervin, Cushley, Gawne, Kalla (Mitchell 70’), Cherry, Reece Glendinning (Waite 58’), McKiernan (Anderson 70’), Tilney.

REFEREE: Tony Clarke