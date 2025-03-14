NIFL Premiership: Cliftonville face key game in race for top-half finish

The race to secure a top-six finish in the Premiership continues as Cliftonville travel to Ballymena United on Saturday (3pm) with both sides keen not to lose further ground.

With no stopping Linfield in the race for the title, the prizes for the rest hinge upon the cup competitions and also the battle for a place in Europe.

Cliftonville secured their first silverware of the season with victory over Glentoran in last weekend's League Cup final and they have the opportunity for more with an Irish Cup semi-final to come at the end of the month.

However, a 2-0 loss to Dungannon Swifts prevented them from making ground on sixth-place Portadown as the visitors to Solitude kept their own European hopes alive to remain third, bouncing back from a 3-0 defeat to Ballymena United at the weekend.

Jim Ervin's side sits two points behind Cliftonville heading into the weekend - albeit having played a game more - but will hope their win on the road to Dungannon last weekend when Patrick McEleney, Jordan McMullan and Success Edogun were all on target will prove a spark at the right time as although their chances of making the top-half of the upcoming split are remote, they will still be keen on giving themselves a fighting chance.

By the same token, Cliftonville know that another defeat could well leave their own hopes of making that top section - which will be confirmed after next week's final round of post-split games - in a very precarious position.

Get set for the weekend right here ⬇️



▪️ Tickets

▪️ Match officials

▪️ Fixtures



📰 https://t.co/yKjDVb4tfD pic.twitter.com/KRVASITpXh — NI Football League (@OfficialNIFL) March 14, 2025

Speaking after their midweek loss to Dungannon Swifts, assistant manager Gerard Lyttle told the club website they must pick themselves up and get ready for a battle.

“It’ll be down to character in terms of bouncing back,” he said.

"We’ve a tough game come Saturday against Ballymena. We haven’t done well against Ballymena this season so it’s something that we’re aware of.

“We know we’re going to get a tough, tough match against them but it’s about getting back in, preparing and we’ll be ready for another tough game.”

Also in the Premiership, Linfield can take another huge step towards the title when they host Glenavon and they will have it all but wrapped up should Glentoran lose away to Carrick Rangers. Such a scenario would put the Blues 21 points clear with the Glens having as many to play for.

Crusaders host bottom-of-the-table Loughgall, whiel Portadown host Dungannon Swifts and in the evening game, live on BBC iPlayer (5.30pm), Larne welcome Coleraine to Inver Park.

Swans at Bangor

Meanwhile, in the Championship, Newington travel to high-flying Bangor on FRiday (7.45pm) in hope of building upon last week's 3-1 home win against Ballyclare Comrades which kept their hopes of survival alive.

The Swans remain bottom of the pile, one point behind Newry City but with a game in hand. In contrast, Bangor hold a five-point lead at the top of the table in what is becoming a season to remember as they remain on course for promotion, while they also have an Irish Cup semi-final to look forward to.