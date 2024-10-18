NIFL Premiership: Cliftonville seek to bounce back against Glenavon

CLIFTONVILLE boss Jim Magilton expects his side to match the intent that Glenavon will pose ahead of their weekend clash.

The Lurgan Blues make the trip to Solitude on Saturday (2.30pm kick-off) hoping to pile further misery on the Reds who are without a victory in the league since a win over Loughgall on September 14.

Goals from Joe Gormley and Shea Gordon were enough to give Cliftonville victory at Mourneview Park in August, but Magilton acknowledged that the hosts caused them problems on that occasion and is expecting similar on Saturday.

“They [Glenavon] are a good side,” he acknowledged.

“They caused us problems earlier on in the season and I’m sure they will come with real intent. We’ve got to match that, and we’ve got to come out with our own intent and show our supporters what it means to play for the club.”

Sean Stewart and Shea Kearney’s U21 call ups ensured that Cliftonville had the weekend off following their County Antrim Shield exit to Ballymena United and Magilton believes that the break was beneficial.

“I think we needed time away too,” he explained.

“It was some time to think about things but come back ready and knowing that we’re all in it together too. We have a collective responsibility to turn things around and we have to demonstrate that.”

Magilton has called on his players to show their character in the coming weeks and has backed them to come through their recent rough patch.

“The conversation in the dressing room is about self-reflection, always,” he revealed.

“Then regrouping and trying to get us back to where I think this team can be. We’ve all been in the game a long time and I know that confidence can come and go very, very quickly in this game.

It’s about character and it’s a microcosm of life. When the going gets tough you have to show real character, guts and determination and all the things that come easy when you’re winning games. When you’re not winning games, you have to deal with probably a lot of outside noise and a lot of criticism.

“It always comes down to you as an individual and it’s what you’re made of. The players will look at themselves and we will regroup, and we will come and back and hopefully we will get on a run.”

Odhran Casey could be involved in Saturday’s squad for the first time since breaking his leg in the Irish Cup victory over Linfield back in May.

Magilton is hopeful that others could return in the coming games as he hopes to try to build a groove like in form Ballymena United.

“We don’t talk about it that much, of course the injuries to key players can always have a detrimental affect,” he acknowledged.

“Again, it gives someone else an opportunity to come in and do well. This league is unforgiving and once you get into a groove as Ballymena now have done - they are on a fantastic groove of form - momentum in football is huge.

“We have to try and find that, but that comes down to the group and not losing faith in the group and actually reinforcing the positives and giving them the confidence.

“There is always going to be outside noise and that is part and parcel of the game. They have to accept that and grow and man up, which we all have to do in this game.

“Football asks so many questions of yourself as a team, as an individual and it’s time to knuckle down and work really hard.”