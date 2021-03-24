NIFL Premiership: Coleraine narrow gap at the top despite draw at Glenavon

Linfield remain seven points ahead at the top but the Bannsiders have two games in hand

COLERAINE slightly narrowed the gap on leaders Linfield on Tuesday night, but missed the opportunity to cut into it further as the Bannsiders were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against Glenavon at Mourneview Park.



After a scoreless first half, the Lurgan Blues hit the front through Matthew Fitzpatrick who scooped to the roof of the net of his former club after the ball broke in the area.



However, Oran Kearney’s charges were back on terms when Stephen Lowry’s shot from the edge of the box on 76 minutes was deflected into the net. The visitors pushed for a late winner but were unable to find the net as they edged one point closer to Linfield who suffered a 2-1 defeat at Ballymena United.



Conor Keeley gave the hosts a 67th minute lead when he got on the end of Tony Kane’s delivery from the left, but the league leaders were back on terms eight minutes later thanks to Andrew Waterworth’s penalty.



It appeared the game would finish even, but there would be late drama as first, Linfield’s Joel Copper was red-carded a minute into stoppage time for a rash challenge on Shay McCartan before the Braidmen found a winner deep into added time as Conor Keeley bundled the ball over the line from a corner to seal a 2-1 win.

The results mean that Linfield’s lead at the top is now seven points, but Coleraine have two games in hand.



Glentoran moved up into third, five points adrift of the Bannsiders with as many games played thanks to a come-from-behind win at Warrenpoint Town.



Adam Carroll gave the South Down outfit a 54th minute lead when pouncing after Glentoran goalkeeper Rory Brown fumbled.



The East Belfast outfit responded well and were on level terms just four minutes later as former Cliftonville man Conor McMenamin rolled home from the penalty spot.



They found a winner eight minutes from time when another ex-Red, Jay Donnelly headed home at the back post to claim all three points.



The game of the night undoubtedly took place at the other end of the table as Carrick Rangers scored a remarkable 5-3 win over Portadown at Taylor’s Avenue.



Heading into the game, the hosts sat five points adrift of the Shamrock Park outfit who initially looked on course to extend that gap away from the relegation zone as they went 2-0 up within the first 11 minutes thanks to well-taken goals from Ben Guy and Lee Bonis.



However, Carrick completely turned this game on its head before the break with Daniel Kelly thumping home their first two minutes later and they were on level terms after 22 minutes thanks to Cathair Friel who prodded home at the near post.



Caolan Loughran gave the hosts a 3-2 lead at the break with a 32nd minute penalty and there would be no let-up after the break as Friel thumped home his second pf the night before Kyle Cherry made the game safe when flicking home a low cross on 71 minutes.



Adam Salley did score a consolation goal in the 84th minute for the visitors, but Carrick claimed the points and move to within two of Portadown and the safety zone.

They didn’t extend the gap on bottom of the table Dungannon Swifts, however, as the Tyrone club score a surprise 2-1 win over faltering Crusaders at Stangmore Park.



Callum Byres gave the hosts the lead two minutes before the break as he bundled home a corner and it was 2-0 after 61 minutes as Rory Patterson thumped home a free-kick from outside the box.



Jamie McGonigle pulled one back for the Seaview outfit on 77 minutes but it was scant consolation as they fell to the bottom-placed club and threaten to drop out of the top half of the table.