NIFL Premiership: Devine nets late equaliser to grab Linfield draw at Cliftonville

NIFL Premiership

Cliftonville 2– 2 Linfield

CLIFTONVILLE remain five points behind Linfield at the league summit after playing out a 2-2 draw with the league leaders at Solitude on Tuesday evening.

Jamie McDonagh’s first half opener was cancelled out by a Matthew Clarke header on the hour-mark and despite McDonagh restoring his side’s advantage, former Reds youngster Ethan Devine salvaged a share of the spoils for the Blues.

Despite conceding late-on, Reds’ boss Paddy McLaughlin felt his side were superb and praised them for their recent displays against the top sides.

“I thought throughout the 90 minutes we were superb,” he reflected.

“It was the same as Friday and the same as last Monday: the performance levels of the players at the minute is fantastic. We could and should have won the game, but Linfield- showed a never-say-die attitude and they were pushing for a winner themselves.

“We were a wee bit worried that we might have got worse than a draw, so, we’ll take a point.

“We were playing against the champions on the back of Monday-Friday-Tuesday for our boys against three title contenders and the three performances we put in were unbelievable.

“We’ll take a point and move on with it - we’re delighted with the performance.

“Late-on I think we probably tired a wee bit, but that’s to be expected after the run of fixtures in the last eight days. I can’t give the boys enough credit - they were superb.”

Jamie McDonagh lashes home the opener

McLaughlin named an unchanged starting 11 from Friday evening’s 1-0 win at Inver Park against Larne.

Linfield had the majority of early possession under the Solitude lights, but it was Cliftonville who carved out the first opportunity through Jamie McDonagh.

The winger charged into a shooting position, but his low effort was wide of Chris Johns’ right-hand post.

On the quarter-hour mark, the deadlock was broken as the hosts patiently worked the ball out of defence and Daniel Kearns' crossfield pass fell to Conor McDermott. He found McDonagh whose initial effort was blocked; Ryan Curran’s effort on the turn was charged down and the loose ball fell back to McDongah to find the bottom corner with a sweetly struck shot to make it 1-0.

Kirk Millar tried to respond for Linfield, but his cross was easily claimed by Luke McNicholas at the front post and midway through the half a corner from Millar was half cleared and Stephen Fallon hooked the ball over the bar.

In truth there was very little of note in the remaining minutes of the half as Cliftonville led by McDonagh’s solitary strike at the interval.

Cliftonville had the first chance of the second period through a Levi Ives corner that was cleared. Jamie McDonagh picked up the loose ball and shot but his effort was charged down by Jimmy Callacher.

Ives and McDonagh again combined with the winger’s curling effort gathered by Chris Johns and just after the hour mark, they would rue the missed opportunities as Linfield drew level.

Michael Newberry delivered a pinpoint cross from the right and Matthew Clarke nodded home at the back post to make it 1-1.

Ryan Curran tangles with Jamie Mulgrew

Parity was only restored for a matter of minutes as Cliftonville regained their lead on 63 minutes.

Kris Lowe had plenty of space to run onto and his through ball found Jamie McDonagh in space, with his low angled drive kissing the post to the way to the net for his second of the evening.

Linfield sought a second equaliser in the last 10 minutes and a great block from Chris Gallagher denied Matthew Clarke at the expense of a corner.

The set-piece caused further danger with Luke McNicholas making an outstanding save to deny Clarke again after Jamie Mulgrew clipped in a dangerous ball.

The pressure told with five minutes remaining as Matthew Clarke’s cross from the left was flicked home by former Cliftonville player Ethan Devine to make it 2-2.

Linfield may have nicked all three points deep into added time with McNicholas turning a Kirk Millar effort away as the points were shared under the Solitude lights.

CLIFTONVILLE: McNicholas, McDermott (C Curran 46), Addis, Turner, Ives, Lowe, Doherty (Donnelly 77), Gallagher (Gallagher 90+1), McDonagh, Kearns (O’Neill 65), R Curran.

LINFIELD: Johns, Roscoe-Byrne, Newberry, Callacher, Millar, Manzinga, Clarke, McKee (Devine 69), McClean (Palmer 69), Fallon, Mulgrew (Stewart 82).

REFEREE: Tony Clarke