NIFL Premiership: McLaughlin praises Red Army backing on the road

Paddy McLaughlin believes Joe Gormley is hitting top form at just the right time of the season INPHO

CLIFTONVILLE manager Paddy McLaughlin felt the backing his side received at Stangmore Park helped them to grind out Tuesday’s 1-0 win, which saw them close the gap on leaders Linfield to a single point.

Joe Gormley’s first-half goal helped the 10 men to victory over Dungannon Swifts and although McLaughlin was worried that motivation might have played a factor in their midweek encounter, he was delighted with the backing of the fans in Tyrone.

“It’s good to get the three points and good to get a clean sheet and get out of here,” he reflected.

“On a Tuesday night with a lot of boys out working during the day can be difficult to motivate, but fair play to the supporters who were here in their numbers again.

“They gave us that extra bit of motivation that we might have needed, and we probably did need that in the last five or ten minutes to see out the job.

“I think the boys managed the game really well late on. Ronan ‘Olly’ (Doherty) and Ryan Curran were excellent in how they managed things for us in the later stages. They nullified any threat that Dungannon threw at us late on, so I’m delighted with three points, delighted with the clean sheet and it’s another one chalked off.”

Gormley’s winning strike was his 20th of the campaign and fifth in recent games and McLaughlin insists he is continuing to embarrass his doubters who questioned whether his better days were behind him.

“The man has been written off so many times, he just keeps embarrassing people when he keeps doing the business,” McLaughlin insists.

“Joe does what Joe does if you give him a chance. He scores goals and the good thing for us now is that he’s hitting top form at the right time of the year for us. What a time for him to come back into the team and score goals on a regular basis.

“Fair play to him, he keeps his head down and he doesn’t get too fussed on the nonsense outside when people doubt him, and he doesn’t get too disappointed when he misses out.

“He’s just sitting raring to go for his team whenever he’s called upon and any time he’s called upon, whether it be off the bench or starting games he produces the goods. What a phenomenal player - we’re blessed to have him.”

McLaughlin described Jamie McDonagh’s red card as a moment of madness but is adamant that something positive can come from the increased competition within the squad.

“It was just a moment of madness,” he admitted.

“Jamie’s been brilliant for us, he’s one of our top players in the division all season and that was just a slight blot on his notebook. It’s only a slight disappointment on what’s he done for us this year- he’s been unbelievable.

“He’s a top talent and like I say, when he’s at himself and when he’s played like he’s played all season for us, he shows he’s one of the best players in the country. He’ll be disappointed. It was a bit of a rash moment and it cost him a red card.

“There’s so much competition for that position and there are two or three boys now probably rubbing their hands together thinking it’s my time to shine now.

“That will be the case once they get the nod, so it’s up to them to try and do the business and Jamie might have a fight on his hands to get back in the team.”