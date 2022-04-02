No need to wait for Tomorrow for Keyes debut single

EMERGING TALENT: Sligo singer-songwriter Paddy Keyes who has released his new single Tomorrow

SLIGO singer-songwriter Paddy Keyes has released his eagerly-awaited debut single.

Mixed and produced by Dan de Burca, Tomorrow is an uplifting summer bop with feel-good guitar hooks and lyrics impossible not to scream back to, like many of the songs on his growing setlist.

Having begun his aspirations to become an artist in his hometown of Sligo – where he played sell-out shows in the Hawk’s Well Theatre – the 21-year-old has made the move to Dublin to establish his career in the music industry.



Taking his musical influences from artists such as Sam Fender and Holly Humberstone, Keyes uses catchy melodies and lyrics that his audience can connect with and which are evident in his new single.

21-year-old Paddy Keyes from Sligo is making waves in the music scene



In the time ahead Keyes plans to play various support slots in Dublin before his first headline gig in the near future.

Tomorrow is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Youtube and other platforms.