Noah Donohoe to be buried from St Patrick’s Chapel on Wednesday

Noah Donohoe will be buried on Wednesday 1 July after funeral mass at 11am in St Patrick’s Chapel, Donegall Street.

Due to Covid-19 distancing restrictions, the service for the 14-year-old who went missing on Sunday 20 June and was discovered dead six days later, will be strictly private and for family only.

Following the service, Noah’s final journey will take him past St Malachy’s College, a place, his family said in a statement today, “he loved and where he was loved”.

The statement adds: “We will be forever grateful for the support and love which we have benefitted from since Noah went missing. We also acknowledge that there are some who will will wish to be a part of Noah’s last journey. As such we are asking that anyone who may wish to be in the area in person on Wednesday observe social distancing along the route we take from St Patrick’s to St Malachy’s.”