Nominations sought for new Aisling categories, health promotion and Belfast Brand

BEST OF BELFAST: Alan McCartney from Skainos in East Belfast picks up the Belfast Brand Award at the 2013 Aisling Awards ceremony

Groups promoting health and wellbeing are to get a dedicated Aisling Awards honour for the first time.

Local company Cirdan, which specialises in clinical imaging equipment for cancer hospitals and research labs, has thrown its weight behind the new award.

Led by entrepreneur Hugh Cormican, Cirdan's solutions are in use in clinical laboratories across six continents. Now, the Aisling Awards will bring their global health message back home.

Among those who are encouraged to nominate for the award are groups involved with promoting mindfulness, cancer recovery networks, inclusive sport or recreation initiatives aimed at boosting mental and physical health, and established health charities.

This year's Aisling Awards on 24 November in the Europa Hotel will also see the return of the Belfast Brand award which is being rejuvenated thanks to the support of Argento.

The Belfast Brand Aisling Award will go to a group, project or building which represents the very best of modern design and projects a forward-looking image for the city. Previous winners of the Belfast Brand award include the Belfast Buildings and Preservation Trust, The MAC, Skainos and Duncairn Arts Centre.

We are delighted that our fabulous Director @patcullen9 has this evening received the 2020 #AislingAwards Person of the Year Award in recognition of her "fearless leadership of frontline health heroes during what were the most turbulent 12 months for nurses in a generation". pic.twitter.com/C9dylJIG85 — RCN Northern Ireland (@RCN_NI) December 10, 2020

Other categories at the Aisling Awards include sport, business, community, culture & arts and Gaeilge.

You can nominate your unsung heroes of Belfast online now.

This year's sponsors are led by Open University.