Refusing to be silenced by Covid, Cavehill Choir scales the musical heights

Music can keep your spirits high - even during a global pandemic. That's been the conviction of Cavehill Community Choir in North Belfast which hasn't missed a beat since the Covid storm silenced live music performance.

Since lockdown began — a year ago this month — the choristers have been hosting virtual meetings on Thursday nights from the home of founders Dónal and Helena McCrisken’s.

Chairperson Paul Carlin, who oversees management of the 100-member choir says the venture has been a joyous celebration of community.

“When we started the choir, it was to celebrate the coming together of the north Belfast community," says Paul. The real idea was to bring people together through singing.”

Lockdown, he says, initially knocked the choir, founded in 2013, for six.

"When we went into lockdown it was very hard. We really liked to be together and have connection through music. The fact that we couldn't meet up left a big hole in our lives."

But by May 2020, the choir had picked itself up, cleared its throat, dusted down its music sheets and was raring to go again.

ON SONG: Paul Carlin showing off a Commendation from City Hall back in 2014 to recognise the work of Cavehill Community Choir

“In May we started our virtual choir," explains Paul. "We broadcast from Dónal and Helena’s house every Thursday night and actually attracted new members. I host breakout rooms for 15 mins or so during the sessions which gives members a chance to have a chat with their friends. Even though it’s limited it has worked very well.”

Paul, a hairdresser in his day job (when not closed down under Covid restrictions), says he gets great comfort from seeing the faces of choir colleagues on his computer screen.

“It’s comforting to know people are still passionate about singing.”

The group have been trying to keep to their performance calendar and each term continue to host a virtual concert. "To see the work people put into it is truly humbling," says Paul.

@NBelfasthour @NorthCityBC @newbelfast @Billthunderroad @janeinator @BelfastLive got my elf shirt on for an online Christmas party with Cavehill Community choir tonight, over 60 participants 10 people did solo pieces, on the night of more announcements it was a joy to do this 🎄 pic.twitter.com/iqmn2cBfZM — Paul carlin (@pcarlin70) December 17, 2020

Virtual performances have been recorded and released to acclaim — including, for Christmas past, a rendition of the carol 'Angels We Have Heard On High' which closed the virtual Aisling Awards broadcast in 2020.

The choir has been unable to come together for their weekly rehearsals at St Therese de Lisieux school but that hasn't stopped them making new recordings – with each member singing from their front room under the director of Dónal McCrisken.

But Paul says there is a hunger to unite in song once again in the same space.

HITTING THE HIGH NOTE: Cavehill Community Choir joined Dublin Youth Orchestra for a concert in St Anne's Cathedral in 2017 in aid of the Simon Community.

“At the minute we are trying to imagine what getting the choir back together would be like," he says. "First and foremost, we have to protect the people involved and ensure their health is our priority. But when we can come back safely, we will do so. We feel optimistic for the future and see a light at the end of the coronavirus tunnel."

Indeed, Cavehill community choir has been taking bookings for Christmas 2021 events.

Adds Paul: "It's very important that we get the music out there again. Irish people love to be together and I think it’s a very important part of our culture. The absence of the company of others leaves a flatness in society.”

But while the choir may not be seen in public again until that Christmas reunion, it will certainly be heard. Plans are afoot for another recording to welcome in the spring and the eternal hope for new beginnings.