North Belfast cost of living meeting to ensure no-one falls through the gaps

COMMUNITY groups and charities from across North Belfast have come together to coordinate their approach to the cost of living crisis.

The event at the Houben Centre was organised by North Belfast Sinn Féin MP John Finucane, with Ardoyne Association, Ligoniel Improvement Association, Tar Isteach and Community Food Bank among those in attendance.

“I was absolutely delighted to see so many North Belfast charitable, community and voluntary groups respond to our invite to come together and focus all our efforts on helping to tackle the cost of living crisis and ensure any gaps could be addressed," explained the North Belfast MP.

“This is the best of the North Belfast community sector in action and thanks to everyone that attended.

“Clearly we can only do so much in the absence of functioning institutions however we must ensure that all that can be done is done and by the people on the ground that know exactly where the greatest needs are.

“Over 30 groups attended today and made significant contributions to the discussion and suggesting some excellent practical interventions to ease the pressure.

“North Belfast has historic and systemic levels of deprivation and throughout the pandemic and now during the cost of living crisis, those in most need are being hit the hardest.

“The efforts that have already been made by the partners that attended today are inspirational, ranging from the food banks to those providing care and groups ensuring people get benefit advice.

“Unfortunately as we face into the first freeze of the winter the cost of living crisis is now a matter of life or death to many vulnerable people.

“What limited help that is available must be directed to those that need it so if you know of any of your neighbours falling through the gaps please contact us so that help can be provided by ourselves and the many groups that took part today.

“Today was a good start, much remains to be done, but acting in partnership across the constituency is a good first step towards bridging the gaps that are out there.”