North Belfast mental health charity receives recognition award from Frank Lampard

NORTH Belfast mental health charity TAMHI have been recognised for their important work in the community at the Sports Gives Back Awards in London.

The sports charity was presented by the Community Sport Social Impact Award by former Chelsea star Frank Lampard.

TAMHI – which stands for Tackling Awareness of Mental Health Issues – was set up in 2011 by Joe Donnelly after he lost his close friend to suicide.

The award was presented in the Cadogan Hall in Chelsea by Frank and Christine Lampard in front of a star-studded audience which included Kelly Holmes and Mo Farah.

@SportGivesBack What a Night. Just back in Belfast feeling a great sense of pride and great sense of purpose. It was nothing short of amazing, and honestly the power of sport is so valuable 👏 pic.twitter.com/OhjUH0gKI9 — TAMHI (@TAMHI2011) February 29, 2024

Joe said the award was recognition of the charity’s work and the difference it has made to the mental health of thousands of young people.

“Sport provides the opportunity to work with young people in a way that engages them," said Joe. "It provides a platform to address mental health while getting them active and creating a platform for change.

"Through the positive impact on young people we work with, they can then create change in others to make sure we contribute to a better society. But it needs more support to make sure community sport organisations like ours can continue to transform lives, particularly in Northern Ireland and in dealing with the unique challenges in our communities.”

I am delighted to announce that I have chosen mental health charity TAMHI as one of my charities for my term as Mayor of Belfast.



TAMHI is based in the north of the city, working with sports clubs and groups to raise awareness of mental health and resilience through sport. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/lsfwXWiA1Z — Ryan Murphy (@CllrRyanMurphy) September 8, 2023

Saluting TAHMI, former Chelsea and England football star Frank Lampard said: “Football means so much to all of us but it’s even more powerful when it’s used in a positive way to give back. Community sports groups are such a priceless resource in our communities to open the door to better life chances for our young people. Seeing what Joe and his team at TAMHI have accomplished underlines why they deserve recognition and our support.”

Viewers will be able to witness TAMHI’s proud moment when the Sport Gives Back Awards are broadcast on ITV on Sunday, March 24.