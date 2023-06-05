NORTH BELFAST NEWS 25: Cavehill Dental & Implant Clinic celebrating 50 years

HERE at Cavehill Dental & Implant Clinic, we are celebrating over 50 years of treating the local community and beyond. Based in the heart of Belfast, we pride ourselves on being one of the country’s leading providers of exceptional dental care. We deliver clinical excellence in orthodontic, implant, cosmetic and restorative dentistry.

Our warm and welcoming dental practice is designed around making your appointments and experience as comfortable as possible. Our continued investment in dental technology means that you are always in the best hands, no matter what the treatment. With our very own a state-of-the-art hygiene suite, we provide incredible periodontal supportive care and maintenance for all ages.

Are you interested in a straighter smile? Our Invisalign® treatments offer the same beautiful smile as conventional braces but, without compromising your appearance during the treatment. Our friendly reception team are ready to support you with your treatment choices and are happy to discuss finance options, including interest-free credit.*

Give us a call today at 028 9037 0206 to speak to our friendly and professional team.