Cliftonville pensioner 'living in fear' in his own home

FEARFUL: Patrick Hutchinson (68) says he is being tortured by anti-social behaviour

A NORTH Belfast pensioner says he feels "scared" living in his own home due to an increase of anti-social behaviour.

Patrick Hutchinson lives in a flat in Cliftonville Court, off the Cliftonville Road, with his wife and nine-year-old grandson.

The 68-year-old says an increase in anti-social behaviour around the flats have left him fearful.

"There is a lot of anti-social behaviour and drug dealing around here," he explained. "We can’t let our grandson out to play.

"We are getting absolutely tortured. The buzzer goes off at all times of the day and night. I feel scared living in my own home.

"I can’t live here anymore. I just want somewhere safe for me and the wife to live out the rest of our days."

A spokesperson for Clanmil Housing said: "Our priority is the safety and wellbeing of the people living in our homes at Cliftonville Court.

"We encourage anyone who has witnessed drug-taking or who has experienced anti-social behaviour to report this to the PSNI.

"When we receive reports of anti-social behaviour relating to someone living in a Clanmil home, we take appropriate action in cases where we can gather sufficient evidence.

"Everyone should be allowed to live in peace and feel safe in their homes and we will continue to work with our partners, including the PSNI and local community representatives, to achieve this."