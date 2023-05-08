New Lodge schoolboy Tomi crowned Irish dancing World Champion

A NORTH Belfast schoolboy has been crowned Irish Dancing World Champion after beating the best that the world has to offer in Montreal in Canada.



Tomi Elemide (11) from the New Lodge has been crowned Oireachtas Rince na Cruinne U11 world champion after the competition last month.

Tomi has been dancing with the Carson Academy for several years and has gone on to claim multiple championships including the All Ireland, All Scotland, Great Britain, and Ulster championships, just to name a few. Mum Emma spoke about how proud she is of Tomi’s success – at such a young age.



“We are so proud of Tomi," she said. "Not only proud of his achievements but because he puts in the work and absolutely deserves it, and he does it by being a very humble individual. Tomi is someone who is a great team player and shows great sportsmanship, he is such an amazing young character.”



Emma spoke about how her son developed an interest in the sport of Irish dancing.



“He saw it in school and he thought he could give it a try and asked me and his daddy would he be able to try it. A friend of mine, Gerard Carson, was a five-time world champion and he owned Carson Academy, so he told me to bring him up and get involved with their practices. From then on he’s always loved it.”



Emma and Tomi's father Boye travel the globe with their son and believe that this opportunity is one that her family is very grateful for.

Bryah and Tomi Elemide with the U11 World Championship trophy

“We all go and travel all over the world, his daddy is the one who gives him the big pep talks before he goes out to perform on every stage and he is just fantastic.



“This opportunity isn’t something that comes to everyone, and Tomi knows that, and I think he’s very grateful for all the work that everyone puts into helping him in pursuing in these global competitions.”



The New Lodge mum is appreciative for the support system that they have around Tomi which has helped him in his quest for success.

Warm ups have started 💃☘️ #Montreal Oireachtas Rince na Cruinne 2023 pic.twitter.com/vOmqct0FqO — Vashti Hardy 📚 (@vashti_hardy) April 8, 2023

“From the dance teachers to the school, to his family, everyone plays a part and everyone has to be pulling in the same direction for it to work. We make sure we get him to bed early, and his diet is appropriate, and his teachers make sure that he is worked hard but fair and make sure that he enjoys the sport.



“I feel that if your child finds something that they really enjoy and fall in love with, then that is what it’s all about. I am so glad that he found Irish dancing as much as he is winning. The important thing is that it is something that he wants to do and isn’t forced. The fact that it has opened so many doors for him is amazing.



“He has the opportunity to meet people from all over the world and people from all different backrounds and it shows that even working-class people like ourselves can be champions and winners.”



Tomi said the Heavy Jig is his favourite piece to perform.



“I have learned loads of new steps to the dance this year and that is why I like it because it’s fun to have a bit of a challenge and I like that my coaches want me to work hard.”