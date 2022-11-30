Invite to cross-community carol service between Falls and Shankill

CAROLS: Fr Brian Watters, Tommy Latimer, Pastor Nathan Brown Pastor Jonathan McKee and Robert McClenaghan joined Kevin Morrison from Féile an Phobail to launch the event

A cross-community carol service will return to the Northumberland Street as residents from the Falls and Shankill roads come together to create some festive cheer.

The event, which is set to take place on Thursday 8 December has been organised in conjunction with Father Brian Watters from St Peters Cathedral, Pastor Jonathan Mc Kee from New Life City Church, and Pastor Nathan Brown from Avant Ministries.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Cllr Tina Black will also attend to switch on the Christmas tree lights.

Powerful event at the Northumberland street interface where Falls Residents Association and St Peter's Cathedral Choir met up with New Life Church for a Christmas Carol service.@Justice_NI @niexecutive pic.twitter.com/0ymoZyz4sX — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) December 20, 2021

Speaking ahead of the event, Robert McClenaghan from Falls Residents' Association said: “Last year we had over 100 parents and children attend our event. This year we are hoping to double that number. We have invited local primary schools from the Falls and Shankill as well as the local youth, women's and senior citizens groups.

"We have an open invite to all those who truly believe in peace and reconciliation between our Falls and Shankill neighbours.

"The organisers hope that the true spirit of Christmas, of peace, love and caring for all our citizens regardless of their background or beliefs will be the overriding message of the night’s events.

"So come join us and afterwards we will have supper together in the New Life Church in Northumberland Street free of charge."

The event will take place from 6:30pm on 8 December.