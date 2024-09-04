Now Kneecap smashes the €1m mark at Irish cinemas

DRAMATIC ENTRANCE: Kneecap arriving at the Kennedy Centre for the movie's West Belfast premiere in August

KNEECAP has smashed through the €1million mark at Irish box office. Going into its fifth week in Irish cinemas the movie is now the highest grossing Irish film of the year and last weekend was shown in over 84 Irish cinemas.

Last week it was revealed that Kneecap – about the West Belfast rappers of the same name – had taken in £1million at Irish and UK box office, after opening in Britain the weekend before.

Kneecap stars band members Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam ÓG Ó Hannaidh and JJ Ó Dochartaigh, along with Michael Fassbender and Simone Kirby.

According to industry insiders the movies’ box office appeal will provide a boost ahead of potential awards at the start of next year.

Kneecap has already been selected as Ireland’s entry to the international feature Oscar.