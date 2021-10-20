O'Neill welcomes Aisling Reilly as she takes up the reins on first day as MLA

GIRL POWER: Aisling Reilly, left, became the latest female Sinn Féin MLA when she signed the register on Tuesday

Michelle O’Neill has welcomed West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly to the Assembly and said her arrival is an important milestone as over half of Sinn Féin's MLA team are now women.

This is the first time in the history of Irish politics, other than the Women's Coalition, that we have seen a political party's parliamentary group made up of a majority of women.

Speaking after Aisling took up office, the Sinn Féin vice-president said: “Today, we officially welcomed our newest MLA for West Belfast, Aisling Reilly to the Assembly.

“And this represents an important milestone, not only for our party and the wider Assembly, but for equality across these islands.

“Over 50 per cent of Sinn Féin MLAs in the Assembly are now women. I think that’s hugely significant and a first across these islands when it comes to women’s representation in politics."

Ms O'Neill expressed her pride at the women on her team.

“I’m extremely proud of all these women who have stepped forward to deliver on the issues that matter to ordinary people, be it jobs, housing, mental health services and rights or a new future in a united Ireland," she continued.

“Public life can be very challenging, particularly in the face of very nasty online abuse and trolling which I’m sure a lot of us have experienced.

“But these women are leading the way.

"I think that’s a very strong message that we are living in a changing society, and we still have much more to do to fully achieve equal representation.

“Sinn Féin are committed to delivering that.”