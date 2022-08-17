Laoch ar lár: Tributes paid to veteran Gaeilgeoir, chorister: Liam Ó Duibhir

REMEMBERED: Liam Dwyer passed away in hospital on Sunday.

ST Peter's Cathedral Choirmaster Raymond Lennon has paid tribute to choir member Liam Ó Duibhir (Dwyer) who passed away in hospital on Sunday.

"He was faithful to attendances even in the most awful times of heavy surrounding gunfire," he said.

"He loved music and was blessed with a beautiful baritone voice. I recall at our parties Liam singing the plaintive song 'I Hear You Calling Me” and, in lighter vein 'Begin the Beguine.

"Whether singing in our troubled Belfast or in St Peter’s Basilica in Rome, Liam was perfectly at home.

"There are many, many stories that could be related about this great man’s lively and lovable character. He was an impressive, well-built person who carried himself with dignity and yet had a gentleness of vocal touch and even a lightness of foot on the dance floors of Belfast.

"A red head, I can certainly say 'God rest you, Liam Rua'"

Beloved husband of the late Margaret, Liam is survived by his children Anne, Rosemary, Margaret, John, Gerard, Brian and Tony.

A stalwart of Cumann Chluian Ard, the Irish language 'university' in Hawthorn Street, Liam was a key member of the Saturday night sing-song ensemble.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.