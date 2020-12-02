Oisín to run to raise money for 48 families this Christmas

BEST FOOT FORWARD: Oisín McVicker will embark on his epic challenge on December 4

A NORTH Belfast man is hoping to raise £48 for 48 needy families by running 48 milies in 48 hours.

Oisín McVicker (28), a teacher at Bunscoil Mhic Reachtain and part-time personal trainer is set to embark on the challenge next month.

He will start on 6pm on December 4 and run four miles every four hours to finish on 6pm on December 6.

Oisín is hoping to raise £2304, which will provide a Christmas dinner worth £48 for 48 local families, in aid of the Community Food Bank in Ardoyne.

“The money will provide a Christmas dinner for 48 families,” he explained.

“I saw the work the food bank did during the first lockdown in helping many families in need.

“The work that they do is brilliant and I wanted to just give something back.

“This challenge is certainly going to be difficult, physically and mentally and I am looking forward to it.

“I would like to thank everyone who has donated and everyone who has given me different suggestions and support.

“I will be keeping you all up to date on where and who will be running each four mile run with me in the coming weeks and hope that some of you will join me on the challenge.”

To donate to Oisín’s challenge, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/48-for-48-families-christmas-dinners