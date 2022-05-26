Prestigious gold award for Belvoir Park Golf Club

BELVOIR Park Golf Club has been awarded one of the most prestigious service accolades in the golf industry, the '59 Club Gold Award' which was presented by Olympian Mary Peters .

The Gold Award is awarded for achieving the highest standards of excellence in service and facilities throughout golf courses. The 59 Club operates across the UK, Ireland, Europe, USA, Asia, Middle-East and Africa and its awards serve as a benchmark for service excellence in the golfing world.

Belvoir Park Golf Club General Manager Brendan McDermott said: “It’s hugely satisfying to receive an award that recognises our commitment to members and visitors. Belvoir has joined an exclusive group of clubs in the in these islands, including Gleneagles, The Belfry & Celtic Manor. We are the sole Gold Flag club in Ulster and from over 400 golf clubs on the island of Ireland, only the championship clubs of Mount Juliet and Portmarnock also received Gold Awards.”

Olympian Mary Peters who presented the award said: “As an Honorary Member of Belvoir, I’m delighted to present this Gold Flag Award. It is a significant accolade because it recognises world-class customer service and experience. Belvoir enjoys a marvelous clubhouse, bar and dining area, with stunning views over the course, the panorama of the city and Antrim Hills. I congratulate the Club’s winning team of 42 staff.

Captain Terry Sonner of Belvoir Park Golf Club said the course had been focused on improving service across the board, and paid tribute to all departments at the course, and also all staff who work there.