Olympic Games: Walsh loses out to Traore in Paris

THERE was disappointment for Aidan Walsh in Paris on Sunday morning as his second Olympic Games ended at the hands of France's Makan Traore in their 71kg round of 32 contest.

The West Belfast man had claimed bronze at the Tokyo Games three years ago, but there will be no return to the podium this time as the home support saw their man turn it his way after Walsh had dominated early.

To just be in Paris was a huge achievement for the 27-year-old Holy Family man whose mental healthy struggles were well documented in the build-up. Indeed, this time last year he was a retired boxer, but summoned the strength to return and earn his slot at the Games.

"There are no commiserations at all," he told RTE afterwards.

"I'm winning in life and happy to be here and competing - it's a privilege. The journey over the past two years, to be here is a miracle for me. Regardless of win, lose or draw, it is what it is. I'm healthy, happy, have great people around me and that fight doesn't take from what I've achieved in my career.

"I just want to say thank you to the support at home. I probably let a few people down, but it's a privilege to be here."

Plenty of perspective from Aidan Walsh in the wake of his defeat to Makan Traore in his 71kg fight. #RTESport #Paris2024

📱Updates https://t.co/L6KjANG7Ol

📺Watch https://t.co/uHRfiPJEjQ pic.twitter.com/5dkvQ7tJdT — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 28, 2024

He certainly didn't let anyone down as he walked into hostile reception from the home crowd who were left almost silent by the end of the first round.

It was extremely cagey early on with both seeking to counter, but but was Walsh who was getting the better of these exchanges, his fast hands landing on several as Traore was swinging at fresh air and with that, he swept the opener.

Traore knew he needed to press the action to turn things around but was caught with a counter early in the second. The pressure of the home favourite was not paying off until the middle of the round when he did get through with a right, but a beautiful counter from the Belfast man would snap the head back of Traore.

It seemed the Belfast man had got the better of it again, but four of the five judges didn't see it that way and suddenly, it was all to play for going into the final three minutes.

A huge shot on the button from Traore rocked Walsh at the beginning of the third and it was a big momentum swing as the Irishman looked to hold and having been warned on a couple more occasions soon after, had a point deducted that left him with a huge task on his hands to finish strong.

But Traore was timing that right hand well now as he had figured out the puzzle with Walsh unable to turn the tide and with that point off, it was not looking good and indeed, it was Traore's day as he won on four of the five cards with one even.

"Personally, I'm never defined by what I do in the ring," philosophical and emotional Walsh continued.

"It (point deduction) wasn't even frustrating. The last while it seems to be a big thing about holding, but I've been doing that my whole career and got away with it. It just seems the last few months they are taking a good look at it, but I'm just grateful to be competing as I was retired a few years ago.

"I thought I was doing alright, but it is what it is. His is a great opponent and to get to the Olympics you have to be a good boxer. You need a bit of luck in your career and I got plenty, but today wasn't the day.

"My medals in sport don't mean much to me. My mental health and people around me mean the most to me in life.

"I'll see where my career goes now but I have a lot of good things in my life I didn't have four years ago and good people. I'll just weigh it up and see what happens next."