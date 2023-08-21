ON COURSE 2023: Build your career with Springvale

SPRINGVALE Learning is a vocational college based on the Springfield Road in West Belfast.

We offer vocational courses in a range of high in demand career areas. Students who have left school and don’t want to study A-Levels can attend the college to gain a Level 1 Qualification which is equivalent to GCSE grades D-G Level.

They can also complete their Essential Skills in Maths, Literacy and ICT if they did not achieve these at GCSE.

We offer a Level 1 Qualifications in:

Joinery and Plumbing

Warehousing and Storage

Catering Computer

Technology and Digital Media

Childcare and Youthwork

Hairdressing, Barbering or Beauty

Retail and Customer Service

The Skills for Life and Work programme is 1-2 year course for 16-17-year-olds, (extended age eligibility for young people with a disability up to the age of 22 and up to 24 for those with an in-care background).

You do not need any formal qualification to enter the programme.

The programme includes 2 to 3 days in Springvale learning the skills and knowledge, and up to 2 days on work placement perfecting these skills.

You will also earn £40 a week which doesn’t affect any family benefits, travel expenses covered, uniforms supplied, you can also earn between £360 - £520 in cash bonuses as you progress through the programme. There are no course fees as our programme is fully funded.

What happens after I gain my Level 1 Qualification?

Once Level 1 is complete we will help our learners to gain a job so they can complete their Level 2 and Level 3 in their chosen career through our Apprenticeship Programme which again is fully funded. Level 2 NVQ is equivalent – 4-5 GCSE grades A*-C and a Level 3 NVQ is equivalent – 2 A Levels. Apprenticeships work 21+ hours a week with one day training which usually takes place at their place of work.

If you want to learn more about our courses or apply go online at springvalelearning.com. You can also come along on our Open Day on Thursday, August 24, 10am – 4pm to sign up to one of our courses, see round the college and meet the tutors.