OPINION: Making a splash with a Big Idea on 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement

Twenty five years ago in prehistoric times, before cancel culture, wokeism, social media, a computer controlled society, mobile communication devices, media presenters relationships (who cares?) dominating the news instead of hard news, and the World Wide Web; when romance was alive between people and you were allowed to compliment a member of the opposite sex without having to defend yourself, we had just signed the Belfast Agreement.

Northern Ireland had peace for the first time in many years. The bombing had stopped and violence ceased. We were able to walk the streets without fear for the first time.

Then I was the president of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a post I held for two years. During that time with the leaders of the IOD and the CBI we brought as much influence as we could to try and ensure Northern Ireland’s future would be a bright one. The term Peace Dividend was used by our leaders and the hope was that all would benefit.

I went on the Chair NI Screen from 2001 - 2008 and during that time we established the foundation and funding of an industry that has flourished and continues to do so. Equally our tech sector in NI has flourished. We’re seeing huge growth and investment there with many successful companies and nearly capacity employment in it for our young bright tech savvy students. But is that it?

Twenty-five years on where is the feel good factor for everyone else? What have our leaders done to take this beautiful country forward in the eyes of the world other than to say we’ve stopped fighting? Where is the plan? What is the aspiration? Where is the enthusiasm? Is it just more of the same?

Unleashing the Potential

Northern Ireland possesses several unique qualities that make it an ideal location for investment and growth. With its moderate climate, well-educated workforce and English as the primary language, the region has the ideal foundations for success. However it’s time for the big-talking governments to step up to the plate, our own (Stormont - if that will ever happen), the UK government, the ROI government and the United States government.

All the ones that told us there would be a peace dividend and told us we’ll stand by you. They need to collaborate in creating an economic 'product' that captures the imagination and support of the public, the media and potential investors. A 'product' to put Northern Ireland on the elite map of the world.

A 'product' that will drive growth and unite communities. Hence we should harness the power of government-led investment. They have the ability to allocate resources and shape policy; they hold the key to unlocking the full potential of Northern Ireland.

They need to lead.



In a world where big thinking and bold ideas can shape the trajectory of nations perhaps they could envision a transformative concept that could propel Northern Ireland into a prosperous and vibrant future. For too long we have been living from hand-to-mouth, stuttering along with no real goal, just accepting inferiority as the norm. It needs to change.

Northern Ireland should be one of the most attractive places on Earth to do business and enjoy life.

A big idea?

If we could just let our minds open up and consider one of the greatest natural advantages we have: Water. We could develop a remarkable waterway system that embraces the biggest freshwater lake in the UK, Lough Neagh, have connecting canals from Newry, Belfast, Coleraine in Co Londonderry, through to Lough Neagh and on to the Fermanagh Lakelands.

This interconnected network would then give access to the Shannon and on to Athlone and Limerick. This would allow individuals and their families to hire boats in any of the towns and navigate through Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland experiencing the beauty and culture of both regions. It would unlock the untapped potential of Lough Neagh as a tourism product hence creating a gateway to the Fermanagh Lakelands and the river Shannon.

The Economic Impact

This ambitious project holds immense potential to revitalise Northern Ireland’s economy and drive job creation. The development of the waterway network would fuel growth in the hospitality and tourism sectors, creating a multitude of employment opportunities throughout the region.

Moreover, the improved connectivity and internet structure of Northern Ireland now makes anywhere in the region an attractive base for other companies to establish a presence along with their families to live, work, visit and play — just look at the impact of the Caledonian canal in Scotland. All this will boost economic growth. The scale of the undertaking would also generate significant construction jobs, injecting momentum into the local workforce.

A catalyst for progress

Such a massive project is precisely what Northern Ireland needs to catalyse its economy and foster a sense of excitement and enthusiasm amongst us all. By creating an environment that is not only attractive for businesses but also offers an exceptional quality of life, Northern Ireland can really start positioning itself as a centre of excellence in all sectors. The development of this world-class waterway network would attract international attention, generate positive media coverage, and serve as a testament to Northern Ireland’s remarkable transformation following the years of conflict.

A Peace Dividend realised

This could really represent an opportunity for Northern Ireland to reap a true peace dividend - one that benefits the population economically, emotionally and socially.



This idea represents a pivotal moment in Northern Ireland’s history — an opportunity to unleash its full potential, inspire growth, and forge a unified future. The vision of a remarkable waterway network that seamlessly connects cities, counties and communities is a bold testament to the region’s capacity for greatness. With governments at the helm, united in their commitment to this transformative concept, Northern Ireland will not only realise a true peace dividend but also establish itself as a global leader in innovation, opportunity, and prosperity. It is time to think big, to think bold, and to embrace the Big Idea that will shape Northern Ireland’s destiny for generations to come.

Colin Anderson is Chairman of ASG and Partners, one of Ireland's leading communications agencies and an Honorary Chair of the Belfast International Homecoming.