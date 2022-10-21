OPINION: Some things never change and yet other things must

Jim Donnelly on a royal death, social media and a new Ireland

“O’HARA, Hughes, McCreesh and Sands. Doherty and Lynch, McDonnell, Hurson, McElwee, Devine.”



I sang that to myself in Castlereagh. It was the year of their ninth anniversary. “O’Hara, Hughes, McCreesh and Sands. Doherty and Lynch, McDonnell, Hurson, McElwee, Devine.” Over and over, I sang it in my head. I sang it to myself because a sound could not pass my lips. I was captured and going to prison. I was 22 and I remember wondering at that time - would I be out before I was 40? The passing of time is important to us. We count it, we regret it, we look forward to it, we cannot hold it, and we cannot stop it, nor can we slow it. However, I do believe we have to change with it.



I didn’t know any of the hunger strikers so I wouldn’t know what they’d think. But I do think about men I did know. Men I spent every day with. There isn’t a day now that I don’t think about them. Wee Plum: he was released to die. There’s Francie, Micky, Harry, Brian, and Conker. I think of Tommy making something – I’m still not sure if the butt he had in his mouth ever stayed lit; wee Spud my cellmate, I still see him lying in bed with a radio at his ear at 4am listening to the Ashes live from Australia; I still don’t get that; I can see Nell, his big blue mug of tea and a roll-up in his mouth going into the canteen to get the best chair for the outside video; Skin would be at the grill seeing what scéal he could get; Big Bob nearly blocking out my view as he walked down the wing.



They were men I knew. Some I knew better than others. Sadly, they are no longer with us. I could take a guess at Bob’s thinking. And yet, honestly, I don’t know what any of them, or for that matter, what anyone no longer with us would think about today’s events. What I do know is this – what I thought at 22 has changed. However, there are fundamental things I believed then and which I will always believe...

We should always be respectful; Irish people should govern their own destiny; Britain has no right in Ireland.



I still wouldn’t talk in Castlereagh. I know I was alone in there, and I thought for myself. I know that when I decided to take up a role in attempting to bring about an end to British rule in Ireland, I made the decision myself. Despite knowing what I do about myself and my actions, I have absolutely no idea what anyone else thinks or believes. In fact, I have known people a lifetime and even now I have no idea what their thinking is.



I have continued – in life – to think of and believe in many things. I read Bobby Sands’ work and I believe “We all have a role to play.” I believe in a united Ireland, that is my right. I also believe it is my right to work towards that end.

Muhammad Ali said: “A man who thinks the same at 50 as he did at 20 has wasted 30 years of his life.” While I would never minimise in any way the views of other people, and more than that, the views of Ireland’s dead, I would ask anyone engaged in the social media uproars to consider the living. Human beings and their families, this should be uppermost in our minds in everything we do.

Bobby Storey said “a life in struggle is a life well lived.”



Also, consider this. Consider the people who continue to carry not only the burden of leadership, but also the burden of having been imprisoned, on hunger strike, and on the blanket. Consider those who were forced-fed, strip-searched and beaten. Consider those – and their families – who were then active service IRA Volunteers, of never knowing anything other than struggle.



I walked the yard with men like this. Hunger strikers, blanketmen, active IRA men, men who had been shot by the British when captured and left for dead. I’ve seen them on TV representing our communities as MLAs and councillors, amongst other things.



Now, consider those on social media who sit on their phones writing about people they didn’t know, proclaiming to know what these people would think of current day events. You could be mistaken for thinking these faceless combatants are advocating armed action, as long as it’s not their arm.



If someone had told me when I was 20 what my political thinking would be in my 50s I would have laughed at them. However, how they would laugh at me if my thinking hadn’t have changed.



To quote Big Bob: “A life in struggle is a life well lived.” Remember, some of these lives have lasted into their 70s and all their adult life has been struggle. So, the next time you consider sharing your wisdom, ask yourself: how am I developing a new Ireland? Put down your phone, mobilise, organise, build and help develop the new Ireland you claim to want. We don’t build our thinking by only talking to like-minded people, we don’t build peace with our friends, we build ourselves by engaging with people we disagree with, and we build peace with our former enemies. Is your contribution moving towards that end goal?



Former leader of unionism, James Molyneaux, once said the IRA’s ceasefire was the most destabilising thing ever to happen to “Northern Ireland”; he also said something like “The biggest threat to the Northern state was an educated Catholic community.” A friend once told me: “Tháinig a thuar faoin tairngreacht./His prophecy came so true.”



I now see people with politics closer to James’ than mine calling for a new/agreed Ireland; people like Neale Richmond saying: “A united Ireland will be a new Ireland.” He’s absolutely right. Let us bring everyone in from the cold in a New Ireland. Apart from perhaps the landlords... initially.

Tanaiste and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar speaking at the Ireland's Future conference in the 3 Arena Dublin. Photo Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie



There is a momentum building with the discussion for a new Ireland and this is a credit to those involved in promoting this. However, there are many who feel there’s no longer a role for them. There are many reasons given for this, one of which may be “I don’t sip lattes.” While I understand this, I don’t accept it. “Everyone has a role to play,” as Bobby Sands said. And we, as republicans, should at every opportunity promote our reasons for a united Ireland.



Promotion of a united Ireland from republicans and nationalists is under constant scrutiny, year in, year out. From the dismissive attitude of the “Now is not the right time to discuss a united Ireland” brigade to the outrage – faux or legitimate – over “Up the Ra” chants at Féile an Phobail. Whenever I hear the chants of “Up The Ra” I always think of Máire Drumm saying: “Don’t shout up the IRA, join the IRA.” But the time of those sayings has passed. And while I see those chants at Féile for what they are, my question to those doing the chanting would be – what are you doing to bring about the realisation of a new Ireland? The IRA has left the stage. The “Ra” chanted about every August is historical. I, like the people offended by it, am not in the Falls Park but I, also like them, know it has gone away.



Thankfully we no longer have an IRA to join and, more importantly, there is no longer a need. So, if you want to go to court for Ireland, be the solicitor, barrister or, better still, the judge. If you feel you have no role to play think again. If you believe it has moved on, remember – a tea is as good as a latte and beer will still get you drunk the way fine wine will.



When I hear the names of Ireland’s patriot dead, I am grateful to them. They enabled my children to live for Ireland. “It doesn’t matter the colour of flag we hoist over Dublin Castle,” James Connolly said. Just let us ensure we realise his dream of what our new Ireland should be.



I started to write this when Queen Elizabeth died. When I was sent things on WhatsApp about republicans reacting to her death, as if we as republicans were being let down. I know the pain of losing my mother and I have sympathy for anyone going through that. I don’t believe anywhere in the world needs a queen or king. That doesn’t mean I believe Irish republicans should ever be anything other than what we are: decent human beings.