Man arrested after Falls Road house fire

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a house fire in West Belfast.

Firefighters were called to reports of a two-storey house on fire on Thames Street, off the Falls Road, at around 12pm on Wednesday.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said the cause of the fire was 'deliberate ignition; and the incident was dealt with by 1.09pm. The PSNI said a man aged in his 20s was arrested following the blaze.

Sergeant Keogh said: “Officers attended the scene, together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who confirmed that the fire was caused by deliberate ignition.

“Fortunately, nobody was inside the property at the time, however, the incident resulted in smoke and fire damage being caused to all the front windows.

“Police subsequently arrested a man aged in his 20s on suspicion of arson endangering life with intent, and criminal damage. He remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

“Our investigation remains ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone who might have any information which would assist to contact us via 101, and quote reference number 739 of 16/10/24.”