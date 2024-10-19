Calls to re-instate bus service to Twinbrook, Poleglass and Lagmore

BUS SERVICE CHANGES: There are calls to re-instate the previous 10J and 10K routes

TRANSLINK are being urged to re-instate a bus service which no longer serves residents in Twinbrook, Lagmore and Poleglass.

Both the 10J and 10K services had been extended a number of years ago to serve Twinbrook, Lagmore and Poleglass. However, earlier this year, Translink announced that both services now terminate at Glencolin on the Glen Road.

The 10J services goes through the Falls Road, Whiterock, Upper Springfield Road, Monagh by-pass and terminate at Glencolin on the Glen Road. The 10k service serves the Springfield Road and also terminates at Glencolin.

Translink said that the model did not work, hence the return to the previous version of the 10J and 10K.

Ursula Meighan, Workers' Party Representative for Black Mountain, has called for the original service to be re-instated.

"I have been contacted by several people living in or who have family living in the Twinbrook, Lagmore and Poleglass over the changes to the 10K and 10J bus services.

"There is a population of around 5,000 residents, many of whom depend on public transport including school children, pensioners and mothers with young children in prams and those needing to travel to work, to shop or attend hospital and other important appointments.

"The buses now only go as far as Glencolin on the Glen Road. I am calling on Translink to reinstate the 10K and 10J bus services without delay.

"Public transport is meant to be about enabling social cohesion and working-class areas have already too many other deprivations to contend with. West Belfast has one of the highest rates of poverty in Europe. This is just another example of the indifference shown towards working-class communities.

A Translink spokesperson said: “Passengers travelling to and from Twinbrook, Lagmore and Poleglass can use Glider feeder services to Colin Connect/Stewartstown Road where they can then connect to frequent Glider services, or Metro 10 buses.

“During morning and evening peaks, they can also use Metro 10F and 10G services.”