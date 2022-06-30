Minister Hargey calls on PSNI to act over Ormeau flags

ACTION: Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey has called on the PSNI to act to remove flags from the Ormeau Road and Sunnyside Street

COMMUNITIES Minister and South Belfast MLA Deirdre Hargey has called on the PSNI to act over the erecting of flags on the Ormeau Road and Sunnyside Street in South Belfast.

This follows a meeting between Sinn Féin representatives and the PSNI last week regarding the erecting of flags at Finaghy Crossroads.

Ms Hargey described the situation on the Ormeau Road and Sunnyside Street as "a clear attempt to raise community tensions".



“This is a community with huge diversity and it’s a shared space, flags should never be used to mark out territory and intimidate people," she said.



“Sinn Féin has met with the PSNI recently over the raising of tensions as we approach the summer, and they have a responsibility to act when these incidents occur.



“The local community, representatives and the police should be working together to reduce tensions. These flags should be removed immediately.”

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said: “Within the current statutory framework, the removal of flags is not the responsibility of the Police Service nor do we have a specific power to do so and we will only act to remove flags where there are assessed risks to public safety owing to their erection.

"We are aware that this is a sensitive issue for the whole community and there is no easy solution. There is no community or political consensus on the flags issue and ultimately this requires a political, not a policing resolution.

"Our experience shows the most effective solution to this issue is negotiation, mediation and engagement between local communities working with agencies including local police.

“We will continue to work with local communities and partners to find long term solutions to the issues surrounding the flying of flags.”