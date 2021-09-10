Ormeau Park to host sell-out concert to promote the importance of pandemic vaccination

ORMEAU Park is to host a special music event to help promote awareness of the importance of Covid vaccination.

'Emerge' – brought by the team behind Belsonic and Shine – will feature an all-star line-up of internationally renowned DJs on Friday, September 17.

The line-up includes artists Alan Fitzpatrick, Dense and Pika, Eats Everything, Yasmin Gardezi and Mella Dee. Tickets for the event, which went on sale on Wednesday morning, quickly sold out.

This month will see a concerted drive to encourage vaccination of young people – including students in higher and further education. More than 70 per cent of 18- to 29-year-olds in the North have now had at least one vaccine jab.

The Emerge event is also an acknowledgement of the impact of the pandemic on younger people and the sacrifices they have made.

The Department of Health and Department for Communities have supported the event through the provision of £75,000 in funding.

Admission to Emerge will depend on your vaccination status – you will need to have been fully vaccinated with both vaccine jabs or have had one jab plus a negative lateral flow test.

Tickets to the event are free, with a £2 booking fee, £1 of which will go to Vaccinaid, the UNICEF charity which improves access to vaccinations in the developing world.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “I very much welcome this initiative by a leading concert promoter to stage this special event.

“Intensive efforts are continuing to encourage more of our younger people to get vaccinated. I have no hesitation in supporting the raising of awareness through a high profile event of this nature.”

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey added: “We have asked an awful lot of our younger people over the last 18 months. A live gig is a fantastic way to acknowledge their immense contribution.

“I also welcome the co-operation between my Department and the Department of Health to help make this happen.

“We all want to get normality back – including a full return of live music and other arts events. Vaccination is vital to that.”