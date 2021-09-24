New crossing gets the green light on the Ormeau Road

SOUTH Belfast elected representatives have welcomed the announcement by Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon that a new pedestrian crossing will be installed on the Ormeau Road beside Farnham Street.

Works on the £40,000 scheme will commence this financial year, subject to contactor availability.



Speaking after the announcement, SDLP Cllr Gary McKeown said: “The announcement by SDLP Minister Mallon that a new crossing will be installed on the Lower Ormeau Road is fantastic news. This is something that the SDLP has been calling for on behalf of the local community for some time, so there'll be great relief that it is being delivered.

"This new crossing on one of Belfast's busiest roads will make it safer for children going to school or the park, residents going to the shops or crossing to get the bus into town, and students going to class. I know parents in particular will welcome this announcement."

Cllr McKeown says his party has been working closely with Minister Mallon "to make South Belfast safer, greener and better connected".

"Making South Belfast a safer and more enjoyable place to live, work and play is a top priority for the SDLP and something that we'll continue to campaign for."

This was a view echoed by Sinn Féin’s Cllr John Gormley who said: “In April and August this year I wrote to the Minister for Infrastructure asking for a new pedestrian crossing on the Lower Ormeau Road in front of the Brickworks development at 163 Ormeau Road.



“I pointed out that a lot of people cross the Ormeau Road at this location, without the safety of a pedestrian crossing, to access shops and other services. The opening up of the new housing development at the Brickworks between Rugby Avenue and University Avenue has increased this pedestrian traffic, and I highlighted the large number of young children who live in the Brickworks and frequently cross the Ormeau Road.



“I said that residents of the area regularly witness ‘near misses’ as people – young and old – dodge the traffic to cross the road.



“I am delighted to say that the Minister has responded to say that my request has been agreed and that the aim is to begin work on the new crossing before the end of March next year.



“In the meantime, I would urge everyone to put safety first at all times when crossing the Ormeau Road and any road.”

The Alliance Party's Paula Bradshaw MLA said that she hopes that she will soon see work begin on the promised crossing at Cherryvale and that the decision against a crossing at Commons Brae on the Saintfield Road can now be revisited.

“Ormeau Road is a social hub and a key link to the city centre, so this new crossing will be used by people all over South Belfast and beyond. It will, of course, be particularly beneficial to local residents, families and businesses, improving road safety for all, whilst providing an everyday convenience that will encourage more active travel.

"The crossing will also assist those with greater need, such as the elderly, people with disabilities and children.

“As I highlighted in my letter to the Department almost three years ago, the Ormeau Road is a busy avenue, and with the Hatfield and Rose & Crown Bars in the vicinity, it was and remains essential that a safe crossing is provided," the South Belfast MLA continued.

"Pub goers are not always as aware of their surroundings as they should be and this often causes issues for drivers, particularly in the late evening. People will now be able to return home more safely.

“After so long campaigning on this issue, I am pleased that my constituents will soon benefit from this infrastructure. I look forward to seeing it in use, whether that is students on their way to university; residents enjoying a walk along the towpath or customers making use of our many great local businesses.”