VIDEO: Our Lady Queen of Peace P7 pupils return to say proper goodbyes

ALL SMILES: P7 pupils returned to Our Lady Queen of Peace Primary School to say their proper goodbyes to friends and teachers

OUR Lady Queen of Peace Primary School have welcomed back last year’s P7 pupils for a leavers' celebration.

P7 pupils at schools across the North were unable to say their proper goodbyes to friends and teachers following the closure of schools in mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With schools back this week for a new term, Our Lady Queen of Peace Primary School in Dunmurry organised a special day for their P7 pupils to come back and bid farewell properly.

Pupils were all smiles as they enjoyed some chippy food before playing with their classmates.

Principal Nicola Dougan said: “We were concerned that we didn’t get to do anything before the summer and wanted to get some sort of leaver’s celebration organised for them.

“It was a chance to be in their old classrooms and see their friends before they all head off to their different secondary schools.

“They had a bit of a chippy lunch and then went outside to play as normal.

“All the kids loved it. They appreciated the fact they could see everyone once again before they move on.”