Our Lady Queen of Peace Digital Leaders take a bite out of Apple store

PUPILS from Our Lady Queen of Peace Primary School in Dunmurry have visited the Apple Store in Belfast on a fact finding tour.



The school sent 18 Digital Leaders from the school to find out how to use some of the newest learning apps that have been released on Apple products.





The Digital Leaders were also at the store to look at how the new Apple apps can be utilised to help the students improve their learning – both within school and at home.





Our Lady Queen of Peace Principal Ms Nicola Dougan said it was “a wonderful opportunity for the children to investigate, with the Apple tutors, the new apps that are available and how we could use them to benefit all our pupils".

"Our children now learn in so many ways," she added.



“New technology is at the cutting edge of this learning, and we are indebted to Apple for assisting our Digital Leaders in how to use the apps to enrich our school curriculum.”