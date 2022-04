Spot on for Our Lady Queen of Peace pupils

GOAL: Pupils and staff at Our Lady Queen of Peace Primary School raise £567 for Mencap

OUR Lady Queen of Peace Primary School recently held a penalty shootout to raise money for the charity Mencap who assist those living with a learning disability in honour of Primary One pupil Odhran Stitt who has Downs Syndrome.

The staff and students raised £567 for the charity which will help them to provide support to those living with Downs Syndrome.