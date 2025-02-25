Stolen car recovered in Lenadoon following pursuit

A STOLEN car was recovered by police in Lenadoon after a pursuit on Monday night. Police said they witnessed a silver Seat Ibiza "acting suspiciously" at around 10.20pm on the Glenside Road.

When police tried to stop the car, the driver made off in the direction of Lenadoon and a short pursuit ensued. The vehicle was later found in the Creeslough Park area. The driver had made off on foot. The Seat car, suspected to have been stolen, has since been recovered by police.

Police have asked that anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1795 24/02/25.