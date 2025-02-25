WATCH: Large crowds gather for funeral of 'Bik' McFarlane in North Belfast

The funeral of Bik McFarlane took place in North Belfast on Tuesday morning

HUNDREDS of mourners gathered in North Belfast on Tuesday morning for the funeral of Brendan 'Bik' McFarlane.

The prominent republican died last Friday following a short illness.

Born in 1951, Brendan was raised in Ardoyne. He was the Officer Commanding IRA prisoners in Long Kesh during the 1981 hunger-strike when ten republicans died between May and August ­– taking over the role from Bobby Sands in March of that year.

A legendary figure within republican circles, he led the mass break-out of the prison in September 1983 when 38 IRA prisoners escaped, in what was described at the time as the biggest escape in British penal history.

In 1986 he was recaptured in Holland along with fellow escapee Gerry Kelly and extradited back to the North of Ireland, finally being released from prison in 1997.

Hundreds of mourners including former Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams gathered outside his family home in Linden Gardens off the Cliftonville Road for a funeral service and blessing by priest Father Gary Donegan.

WATCH: Hundreds attend the funeral of Bik McFarlane in North Belfast. pic.twitter.com/lOYfMiokCf — North Belfast News (@NorthBelfastNew) February 25, 2025

Fr Gary told mourners that Bik faced his illness with such "courage and fortitude".

Amid emotional scenes his daughter, Tina told mourners she "loved" and will "miss her daddy so much", as she touched his coffin which was draped with the Irish flag.

Brendan McFarlane was later laid to rest in Milltown Cemetery.

Speaking at his graveside, North Belfast MLA Gerry Kelly said of his friend: “He was an ordinary man who lived through extraordinary challenges and rose to meet every challenge with intelligence, determination, strength and compassion in equal measure. He never gave up.”