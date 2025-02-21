Brendan 'Bik' McFarlane was a 'huge figure within republicanism'

LOOKING BACK: Brendan 'Bik' McFarlane in the cell where Bobby Sands died on hunger-strike in May 1981 Photo by Thomas McMullan

THE death has been announced of Belfast republican Brendan ‘Bik’ McFarlane after a short illness.

North Belfast MLA Gerry Kelly described his "friend and comrade" as a "huge figure within republicanism".

Born in 1951, Brendan McFarlane was raised in Ardoyne. He was the Officer Commanding IRA prisoners in Long Kesh during the 1981 hunger-strike when ten republicans died between May and August ­– taking over the role from Bobby Sands in March of that year.



A legendary figure within republican circles, he led the mass break-out of the prison in September 1983 when 38 IRA prisoners escaped, in what was described at the time as the biggest escape in British penal history. In 1986 he was recaptured in Holland along with fellow escapee Gerry Kelly and extradited back to the North of Ireland, finally being released from prison in 1997.



Gerry Kelly said: “I have just learned of the sad passing of my friend and comrade Brendan ‘Bik’ McFarlane, a lifelong republican activist who has died after a short illness earlier today.

“My first thoughts are with his loving wife Lene and their children, Thomas, Emma and Tina.

“Bik was a republican activist all his life right to the end and gave all that he had to the struggle for a united Ireland.

Brendan McFarlane remained active in republican politics

“He was a huge figure within republicanism and particularly at the time of the hunger strike in 1981 when ten of our comrades lost their lives in the H-Blocks of Long Kesh.

“Bik was a talented singer, songwriter and musician, and previously sang at many events and occasions including at previous Ard Fheis. He will be sadly missed by the many, many people who knew, respected and loved him.”

Paying tribute to Bik, Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald said Ireland had "lost a great patriot".

“He proved to be a formidable, thoughtful leader," she said. "That leadership was never more needed than in the brutality of the H-Blocks, and especially during the extremely difficult days of the 1981 Hunger Strikes. Bik always carried the memories of his ten brave comrades who laid down their lives with him. He never forgot the depth of their sacrifice. He often reflected on the political and social impact of the Hunger Strike, how it changed the course of Irish history, and decisively influenced the direction of Irish republican politics."

She added: “His life was about activism, about the uplift of working people, about the nationhood of Ireland. His life was also about music. He had the mind of a revolutionary but the heart of a poet. Bik loved connecting with others through song and storytelling. He was a talented singer and songwriter. So many will remember him for his music."

So long, Bik 💔



We are absolutely heartbroken but we will remember Bik McFarlane forever and a day.



He lived his life in pursuit of freedom, unity, peace and equality.



It was a life well lived, a life that shaped a legacy that will inspire generations to come. https://t.co/PT26KezpAq pic.twitter.com/l6MgtowfQm — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) February 21, 2025

Danny Morrison, Secretary of the Bobby Sands Trust, said he was "saddened" to hear of the death of Bik McFarlane, who was a fellow member of the Trust.

"Bik was a remarkable person, a republican activist who dedicated his life to the cause of Irish freedom," said Danny.

"He will forever be remembered for the astonishing fortitude he displayed as commanding officer of the prisoners during the blanket protest and the 1981 hunger strike when ten of his comrades died and he confronted the cruelty and intransigence of Margaret Thatcher.

"For seven months, on his shoulders mainly, fell the heavy burden of managing the entire prison protest and countering attempts to undermine his comrades’ just demand for political status – which was later conceded and reintroduced. Later, again, the political status of the prisoners was recognised with their early release under the Good Friday Agreement.

Rest in Power Bik



“Freedom’s fight can be won, if we all stand as one!” pic.twitter.com/2GOgMtBxIx — Irish Unity 🇮🇪🇵🇸 (@IrishUnity) February 21, 2025

"Bik’s resolve – born out of years of suffering, the beatings, the deprivations and humiliations – was astonishing.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis."